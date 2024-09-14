One of 2024's Biggest Upcoming Games Confirmed as "Enhanced" on PS5 Pro

One of the biggest 2024 games yet to release has been confirmed as "enhanced" on PS5 Pro. This week, Sony finally pulled back the curtain on the PS5 Pro, revealing a November 7 release date and a $700 price point. The price point will be even steeper those who want to add a disc drive or a stand for the console, as the PS5 Pro comes with neither. For those looking for the most premium experience on console though, it will be worth every penny.

It remains to be seen how improved games will look and feel on PS5 Pro compared to the standard PS5, but early signs indicate there will be a noticeable difference. The harder the game is to run, the more this difference may become noticeable. To this end, one of the biggest games of the year in terms of not just anticipation, but content load and technical demand, is Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows.

This week, Ubisoft opted not to provide any specifics, likely saving said specifics for a later date or until they are finalized, but it did confirm that the upcoming Assassin's Creed game will be "enhanced" on PS5 Pro. The ultimate experience for the game will still no doubt be high-end gaming PCs, however, on console it looks like PS5 Pro will be the place to play the game for those chasing optimal performance.

For those out of the loop, Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to debut on November 15, positioning itself as the biggest installment in the series to date. Whether it will be able to deliver on this hype, remains to be seen, but promotional material for the game so far has revealed a vast open-world brought to life by high-fidelity visuals and dense production per pixel. If there is a 2024 game that could take advantage of the PS5 Pro, this is certainly one of the best candidates.

"Experience an epic historical action-adventure story set in feudal Japan! Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos," reads an official description of the game for the unfamiliar. "Switch seamlessly between two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan."

Assassin's Creed is Ubisoft's premier franchise, so the expectation is it won't fumble this release like it has so many other games as of late. To this end, we would not be surprised if it joins a few other games in the Game of the Year conversation come December.