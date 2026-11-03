Bethesda First-Person Shooter Free for Some for 24 Hours

A Bethesda first-person shooter is free for some for roughly the next 24 hours, which is to say, free until an undisclosed time on November 4. The Bethesda game is specifically free for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. In addition to this, redeemers will need a GOG account to claim the code. The latter is free, while the former is not. That said, of the hundreds of millions with an Amazon Prime subscription, a tiny fraction is subscribed to the subscription service because occasionally it gives you a great or popular game for free, which effectively makes this free game giveaway extra because it is a cherry on top of a subscription that is paid for something completely unrelated.

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Those who meet the requirement have roughly 24 hours to grab id Software and Bethesda’s 2016 release, Doom, for free. This is in addition to a classic PC game that is free to anyone with a GOG account, Amazon Prime subscription or not.

For those who do not know, 2016’s Doom was a reboot of the iconic and nostalgic first-person shooter series, which dates back to the 1990s and helped pave the formation of the genre as we know it today. It’s not the originator of the first-person shooter, and there are games that have played a bigger role in defining it and proliferating the genre, but Doom certainly played a pivotal role in the progression of the genre. And in 2016, it reinvented itself and modernized itself and reentered the gaming consciousness with what would end up being one of the better releases of its year. Some of those who have never experienced it can now remedy this at no expense.

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When Doom was released in 2016 and rebooted the franchise, it did so to an 85 on Metacritic, a score that probably would have been a couple of points higher if the game’s pedestrian multiplayer didn’t detract from its terrific single-player campaign. Hence why its follow-ups did not have traditional arena-style multiplayer, and instead put all of the focus on their single-player campaigns. Doom Eternal, a direct sequel, did this to great effect in 2020, and then Doom: The Dark Ages, a prequel, not as much.

Doom fans will debate whether it or Doom Eternal is the best modern Doom game, but what’s not debatable is that the latter is a better jumping-in point. It’s arguably the best jumping-in point in the entire series because going back to the original games from the 1990s is almost like going into a different genre of game entirely. And unless you have nostalgia for this era of first-person shooters, it can be tough to travel back in time to it. And there’s really not much in between, as Doom 3 was the last major installment before it, and that was released in 2004. To jump into 2016’s Doom, in 2016 still costs $20, though, highlighting the value of this free deal.