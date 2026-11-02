Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ Cyclops DLC Is Already Dividing Fans

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls‘ first choice for its DLC character was already controversial, but the issue has seen fans further divided because Scott Summers’, known as Cyclops, classic look is paywalled. Many expected Cyclops to be added to the game, but the Phoenix Force version was certainly a surprise. The first round of DLC consists of the character, but what has fans upset is the additional purchase required for Phoenix Cyclops Classic Costume. While purchasing costumes for characters in fighting games is nothing new, many expected that at least the classic look would be included with the character rather than a separate purchase.

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The debate is not simply about whether these costumes look good. Cyclops’ Phoenix-themed appearance has inspired mixed reactions, with some players loving the individual designs but finding their combination strange. The classic costume was what many preferred and assumed it would be included with the character, especially those who purchased the Ultimate Edition, which includes the Year 1 DLC. But now that the character is officially available, every player, regardless of what version they purchased, must pay for Phoenix Cyclops Classic Costume, sparking a massive debate.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Fans Upset At Paid DLC Skin

The new costumes arrived on November 2, with Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls offering the Phoenix Force Cyclops character, the Phoenix Force Cyclops Classic Costume Pack, and Hulk’s Joe Fixit outfit. The new costumes arrived on November 2, with Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls offering Hulk’s Joe Fixit look and Cyclops’ Classic and Legacy outfits. Each costume comes with eight color variations, while matching online lobby avatars are available for Joe Fixit and Classic Cyclops.

Suit up for battle in style! 🔥



New DLC costumes are now available for #MARVELTokon: Fighting Souls!



💚 Hulk – Joe Fixit

⚡ Phoenix Cyclops – Classic & Legacy



Each costume includes 8 color variations, with matching Avatars available for Joe Fixit and Classic Cyclops!



🛒… pic.twitter.com/ezXmF6WeF5 — MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls (@MARVELTokon) November 2, 2026

The outrage comes from the additional purchase required for Phoenix Cyclops Classic Costume. Fans expected that it would be available as part of the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Ultimate Edition, or at least included with the purchase of the character. Many fighting games, such as the popular Street Fighter 6, include characters’ classic costumes in the base game or with DLC purchases. Hulk’s additional costume makes sense to be a separate purchase because it is a new costume for an existing character.

While some frustration is understandable, it should be noted that the Ultimate Edition does not list additional costumes being included, simply the actual DLC characters. One could argue purchasing the character should include the costume, especially as they launch side-by-side, but Ultimate Edition owners will have to accept that the fine print does not guarantee costumes for the DLC characters.

Phoenix Force Cyclops is an especially interesting side of this argument because of how divisive his inclusion is. Fans wanted Cyclops, but Arc System Works has opted for this version. While the design is hit-or-miss, many are unhappy that all versions of Cyclops will have the Phoenix Force effects, with fans disliking how it looks with the Classic and Legacy Costumes.

Ultimately, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls players should decide whether these costumes are worth their money rather than assuming they must buy them to get the complete experience. It is likely the rest of Year 1’s DLC will launch with additional costumes that must be purchased, so they should buckle up for more of this decision.