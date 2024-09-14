The PS5 Pro Just Made Things Easy for the Nintendo Switch 2

This week, Sony pulled back the curtain on the PlayStation 5 Pro, a mid-generation update of the company's current console. Fans had been eagerly awaiting the system's reveal, but the actual announcement left a bit to be desired. The cost is a staggering $699 (without a disc drive), and the actual improvements seem pretty minor. The month of September is rumored to see another video game console revealed, this one being Nintendo's successor to the Switch (commonly known as "Switch 2"). If Switch 2 really is getting announced this month, the mostly negative reaction to Sony's new console might have made Nintendo's job a little easier.

Had PS5 Pro been announced with some must-own features, or an attractive price point, it could have taken a lot of the wind out of Nintendo's sails. We don't know for sure that an announcement from Nintendo is coming this month, only that it will happen sometime between now and March 31, 2025. But the reality is, the presentation landed with a thud loud enough for the whole internet to hear. The improved graphics look nice, but they also highlight the fact that graphic improvements are getting less noticeable between generations, and that's simply not enough to get people excited to spend $700.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Right now, there are many unanswered questions about Nintendo's new console. We don't know how powerful it will be, we don't know what it will cost, and we don't know what games it can play. However, there are a lot of things we can surmise. In terms of cost, more than anything, Nintendo values affordability. Nintendo knows that it's seen as the choice for families, and the company strives to avoid pricing consoles at a prohibitive cost. The original version of Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 at a price of $299. It's likely we'll see some kind of price increase between generations, but it's hard to imagine anything more than $399.

As noted, Nintendo has yet to announce any games for the new system, and we haven't heard news from any third-party publishers. However, many companies have made it clear that they plan to support the new console, and that could mean games that were previously deemed "too powerful" to run on Switch, such as Final Fantasy XIV. If Switch 2 can run the kinds of games that appeal to PlayStation users (and with minimal compromise), the ability to play those games in a portable format might hold more appeal than prettier graphics. Nintendo has rarely been seen as a direct competitor to Sony, but there's an opportunity for Nintendo to peel off some of PlayStation's dedicated users.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Over the last seven years, Switch has been a sales juggernaut for Nintendo, selling more than 140 million units worldwide, and becoming one of the best-selling systems ever made. Getting all those users to upgrade is going to be a challenge for Nintendo; historically, the company has struggled to retain users after a successful system, with the Wii U being one of the more blatant examples. However, a lot has changed over the last seven years. Nintendo's franchises have gotten more recognition across popular culture. The Super Mario Bros. Movie made more than $1 billion at the global box office, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold nearly 46 million copies on Switch. These are franchises that can only be played on Nintendo systems, and Switch 2 can leverage that fact.

Following the PS5 Pro announcement, all eyes are now on Nintendo. It's entirely possible Nintendo could bungle its Switch 2 reveal, with a console too expensive, too underpowered, and without backwards compatibility. All of those things could hurt the system before it's even out, and leave an impression just as bad as the PS5 Pro had. But, if Nintendo comes in with a reasonable price point and an impressive game line-up, it could start things off on a positive note. It could even convince some gamers to take the money they were going to spend on a Pro and put it towards a Switch 2 instead, with some money left over to spend on games. It's been a long journey to Nintendo's next system, but hopefully the wait will prove worth it.

Do you think Switch 2 can strike the landing? Will the company's next system be a success, or another commercial flop like Wii U? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!