PlayStation Plus Premium Free for 3 Months With Limited-Time PS5 Purchases

PlayStation consoles have recently gotten a steep price increase, as has been the case with both Xbox and Nintendo systems. However, Sony is giving new PS5 and PS5 Pro owners a bit of a reprieve with a discount on its highest tier of PlayStation Plus, its subscription service that saw an overhaul in 2022.

As of this writing, those who buy either a PS5 or PS5 Pro will be entitled to three months of PlayStation Plus Premium. The retailer does not matter because the deal activates on the network side during setup (no code is needed). Without any sort of discount, three months of PlayStation Plus Premium runs at $49.99, meaning players save nearly a full game’s worth of cash with this discount. This, essentially, negates the aforementioned recent price hike Sony implemented in August since each of the three SKUs went up by $50.

How Does the PS Plus PS5 Deal Work?

This offer is running from October 10th to October 21st and new subscribers must claim the deal by October 25th. The fine print also explains players need to activate their new console by October 21st, too, meaning they will need to hook it up online and go through the setup steps by then. This also does not apply to people who choose Essential or Extra on the dashboard when activating their PS5, so those who want this deal will need to pick the Premium option when setting up their console, as shown in this Reddit post.

Existing PlayStation Plus subscribers will get a link within the first five days of activating the PS5, so this isn’t locked just to those who don’t already have a PS5 (this part is seemingly geared toward those who are upgrading to a PS5 Pro). These existing subscribers also have to redeem the offer from said link by October 30th and the three months will be added to their subscription. Those already on Essential or Extra will have their remaining time converted into Premium and added to the three months. It will auto-renew at the cadence of the existing subscription or three months, whichever is longer. Auto-renew can be turned off in the account settings.

The PS5 Pro is currently $749, while the disc drive-free 825 GB edition of the regular PS5 is $499 and the 1 TB version of the base PS5 with the disc drive installed is $549. A refurbished base PS5 with a disc drive and 1 TB drive is $399. The listing also says it applies to “any” PS5 purchase, meaning the latest Ghost of Yotei or NBA 2K26 bundles would be included in this deal.

It’s likely Sony and other retailers will hold other hardware deals in the next month or two as the holiday season ramps up. However, this offer might be worth it for those who want to grab a PS5 of any sort and save on PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are getting a decent smattering of games in October, too. This Extra and Premium library is set to receive titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Silent Hill 2 remake, Tekken 3, and the Until Dawn remake, while the Essential tier for October has Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon. Extra and Premium have seen a fair bit of beloved games this year like Blue Prince, The Rogue Prince of Persia, Crow Country, Mortal Kombat 1, Indika, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, God of War Ragnarok, and Sword of the Sea, to name a few. Not as many games see day-one launches on PlayStation Plus when compared to the more expensive Game Pass, but it does receive its share of acclaimed titles.

