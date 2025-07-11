PS5 Pro 2025 Games Now Include One of the Best Xbox Exclusives

The PS5 Pro games lineup for 2025 now includes what is currently one of the best Xbox Series X exclusives. With more and more Xbox games coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2, the console’s pool of exclusive games is draining. That said, there are still some notable Xbox Series X games not available on any other console platform. One of the most notable of these games though is set to come to PS5 sometime in Q4 2025, according to a new official announcement. This means the Xbox Series X exclusive will release on PS5 sometime between the start of October and the end of December. When exactly within this window we won’t know until a later date, but we do know it will release with PS5 Pro enhancements.

It may seem like a given, but the majority of 2025 releases have not released with PS5 Pro enhancements. Some games add them after launch, but more haven’t. Whatever the case, when Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches on PS5 in Q4 of this year, it will have PS5 Pro enhancements at day one of release. What these enhancements will be though, has not been disclosed.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person shooter meets survival horror game released last year by CSG Game Studio. It is notably the fourth game in the classic series, but the first since 2009.

Stalker 2 was not developed by Xbox Game Studios, but Xbox nonetheless locked it down with a year-long exclusivity agreement. That said, while Xbox fans got the game first, PlayStation fans are getting a superior version with the PS5 Pro. Meanwhile, and as you may know, the game launched with some serious performance issues and some missing features as well, and much of this has been remedied. Thus, PlayStation fans won’t have to struggle through the same issues Xbox fans did.

Stalker 2 is both a game with some optimization issues and that is technically demanding, so the extra power and juice the PS5 Pro offers may go a long way with the game. For now though, this remains to be seen.

PS5 Pro is available for $700.