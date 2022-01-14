GTA Online Report Warns PS4 and PS5 Players of Big Issue

A new GTA Online report has a big warning for Grand Theft Auto fans on PS4 and PS5. On PC, hackers and modders plague GTA Online lobbies. The same was true for the PS3 and Xbox 360 until the servers of these versions were shut down. On console — on PS4 and Xbox One, and PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X through backward compatibility — modders and hackers aren’t nearly as big of an issue, but this could be changing soon, at least on PS4 and PS5.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Rockstar Games insider and leaker, Tez2, relayed word that due to recent developments in the PS4 jailbreak scene, bonafide mod menus may start appearing in GTA Online lobbies on PS4 and PS5. At the moment, the process of achieving this is still complicated and risky, which is limiting this possibility, but as hackers make progress on the PS4, this could steadily change.

“Bad news, PlayStation players. Due to a recent trend within PS4 jailbreak scene, actual mod menus could start to appear within GTA Online PS4/PS5 lobbies,” writes the Tez2 over on Twitter. “For now, the process is complicated and too risky for someone to do it just to screw with public lobbies.”

At the moment of publishing, neither of the implicated parties — Rockstar Games and PlayStation — have commented on this report and the growing concern from GTA Online players on these platforms. And with this potential problem still just a possibility, this is unlikely to change, but if it does, the story will be updated accordingly.

