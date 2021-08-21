Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Can Now Download One of 1999's Best Games for Free

✖

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download one of 1999's best games for free. 22 years ago, SNK released Garou: Mark of the Wolves via the Arcade. The ninth and the final installment of the Fatal Fury series, it was widely acclaimed as one of the best games of 1999 and one of the best fighting games of the late 90s and early 2000s. In 2009, 10 years after its initial release, the game came to Xbox 360, and now this version of the 1999 classic is available for free for every Xbox Live Gold subscriber.

As always, once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play as much or as little as you'd like. This doesn't change unless your subscription lapses. If this happens, you will lose access to the game and every other game downloaded for free through Xbox Live Gold until you subscribe back.

That said, in order to get in on this freebie, you will need to add the game to your library before September 1, because once September starts, the game will revert back to its normal asking price.

In addition to Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can currently download 2017's Yooka-Laylee for free until September 15. On top of this, Darksiders III from 2018 is also available to free, but like Garou: Mark of the Wolves, only until September 1.

Xbox Live Gold is available on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. At its best rate, it costs $60 for a year's worth of subscription.