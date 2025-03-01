PS5 Users Receive Free PlayStation Store Credit For PSN Issues

PlayStation fans across PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro are set to receive free PlayStation Store credit as an apology over recent PSN issues. Last month, PSN went down for a whole 24 hours, the second longest PSN outage in the history of PlayStation. This is not what the free PlayStation Store credit is for though. To apologize for the historical PSN outage, Sony gave out free PlayStation Plus. This new PlayStation Store credit, meanwhile, is being given to PS4 and PS5 users for an issue that happened all way back during and around Christmas.

Back during Christmas 2024, PlayStation users across all consoles ran into issues redeeming PSN codes on the PlayStation Store. Rather than receive their PS Store credit, PlayStation fans were met with an error screen. Over two months later, Sony has begun to right this wrong and send out emails to those impacted with compensation attached.

“We are aware that on 12/24/2024 a systems error resulted in users being unable to redeem voucher codes on the PlayStation Store, and we have identified your account as one impacted by this error,” reads the email in question provided by PSLS. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and have provided you with a $10 USD wallet credit. Your voucher should now be redeemable as well if you have not redeemed it. Thank you for your time and understanding.”

As the email notes, this is not a replacement, but an add-on. Assuming PlayStation users did not lose access to their voucher code, they have that plus an extra $10 PSN credit now. Those that lost their code, for whatever reason, are not going to get it back, but will still receive the PlayStaton Store credit.

What took PlayStation so long to fix the issue and identify who it impacted, is unclear. Between the holiday season, and the aforementioned PSN outage though, PlayStation Support has no doubt been very busy, and likely backed up as well. And for what it is worth, we don’t know for sure how accurate its assessment of the situation is. That said, multiple PlayStation fans have reported the email across X, Reddit, and other parts of the Internet.

