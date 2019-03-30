New Video Demo Teases The Power Of PS5, Xbox Scarlett, and Next-Gen

If Google Stadia and high-end PCs are a taste of what’s in store for next-gen, then we can’t wait to see more. That said, it may be awhile before Microsoft unveils the next Xbox and before Sony Interactive Entertainment reveals the PlayStation 5. As for what next-gen will bring to the table, who knows, though you’d imagine the PS5 and next Xbox will be in-line or a little bit better than current high-end PCs. According to a new report, both systems will have serious power, even more so than the aforementioned Stadia. Unfortunately, when it comes to next-gen, all we really have is reports and speculation. However, Epic Games — makers of Fortnite, but more importantly the Unreal Engine — recently revealed Unreal Engine’s new high-performance physics and destruction system that is coming soon called “Chaos.”

The reveal comes in the form of an onstage GDC 2019 demo, where Epic Games demonstrated the tech via a game demo designed with the new tech in mind.

“This is the full play through of the real-time tech demo, which is set within the world of Robo Recall,” says Epic Games. “With Chaos, users can achieve cinematic-quality visuals in real time in scenes with massive-scale levels of destruction, with unprecedented artist control over content creation.”

As you can see, the tech is pretty impressive, and best yet, it should be coming to games made in the engine in the not-so-distant future. The video may not seem like a big deal, but it kind of is. This type of destruction is something people previously thought was impossible to replicate in a real-time engine, but here we are. This generation saw an advancement in environment destruction and physics, but nothing like this. Sure games likes Crackdown 3 gave it a shot, but came up drastically short, and that was with the power of the cloud helping. Of course, this is just a demo, meaning it may be awhile until we see this level of environment destruction in a full game, but hey, at least the tech has gotten there.

According to Epic Games, Chaos is coming in early access form to Unreal Engine 4.23.

