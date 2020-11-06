PS5, Xbox Series X Compatibility Confirmed for Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and More

✖

Rockstar Games confirmed Friday that some of its most popular games like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S via backwards compatibility. There wasn’t really much of a concern of those two being unplayable on the next-gen consoles considering how big they are and how they weren’t included on lists of games that wouldn’t be compatible, but it’s nice to know now there’s nothing to worry about. Other games like L.A. Noire, Grand Theft Auto IV, and Bully: Scholarship Edition have similarly been confirmed to be compatible with the new consoles.

If you own those games and the ones listed further down, you’ll be able to play them on the new consoles much as you would on the current one. Rockstar said if you’ve got the games on a disc, you can just insert the copy into the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and you’ll be able to start playing. For those who own digital copies, you’ll find them ready to be installed so long as you’re playing on an account that already owned them. Save files can be transferred over to the new consoles via your preferred method to start playing right where you left off on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Rockstar Games backward compatible titles on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: https://t.co/RyzIUiK0DL pic.twitter.com/RyIN6CuJKw — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 6, 2020

For those playing Red Dead Online or Grand Theft Auto Online, the same goes for you. Progress and everything else carries over to the next generation so long as you’re using the same account.

Below is the list of games from the publisher that are backwards compatible on the Xbox Series X from the Xbox One and generations prior. Beneath that is a list of older PlayStation 2 games available that’ll also be playable on the PlayStation 5 since they’re already on the PlayStation 4 within the store.

Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox Games Compatible with Xbox Series X|S

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

PlayStation 2 Games on PlayStation 4 Compatible with PlayStation 5

Bully

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Manhunt

Max Payne

Red Dead Revolver

The Warriors

A next-gen version of GTA Online and GTA V is coming to the new consoles too, but that won’t happen until next year. For those playing those games on PlayStation consoles, you’ve got some free stuff to look forward to.