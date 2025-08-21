PS6 Launch Title Speculated by Fans, And It Makes a Lot of Sense

While Sony has made the announcement that it is planning to move away from a hardware-centric business model, fans are still excited for the PlayStation 6. The console has been a well-kept secret, leaving fans mostly in the dark. There have been a handful of leaks regarding aspects of the upcoming console, but these are to be taken with a grain of salt. Recent speculation has come out regarding a certain title, suggesting it will be a launch title for when the PlayStation 6 finally releases. It wouldn’t be a surprise considering the series is a staple of Sony’s and has a large following.

Is Gran Turismo 8 a PS6 Launch Title?

Fans are discussing the possibility of Gran Turismo 8 being a launch title for PlayStation 6. The existence of the next game was confirmed in 2023 by Kazunori Yamauchi, the producer and representative director of Polyphony Digital, the developers behind the Gran Turismo series. However, there was no timeline or expectations set at this time.

However, the other side of this discussion suggests Gran Turismo 8 will launch on the PlayStation 5. Those making this argument are smaller in number and expect the next installment in the series to be released in 2026. If this is the case, fans expect a PlayStation State of Play to air in September and the game to be revealed then.

The PlayStation 6 is rumored to be released in 2027 to follow the typical seven-year development cycle between consoles. This would match the anniversary year for Gran Turismo’s 30th anniversary. It would also line up with the development time between Gran Turismo games.

One other argument is that Sony views Gran Turismo 7 as a live-service game. If this is the case, it may even be longer before another game is released, if Sony and Polyphony Digital even decide to go this route. The game has seen numerous updates, and with a live-service model, fans can likely see more to come.

The PlayStation 6 will make waves when it launches. While a healthy launch game lineup can help sell the console, the PS6 has enough weight on its own to succeed. Sony fans can certainly expect some new games, and possibly even updates to PS5 games, at launch, but it remains to be seen which will be there. Gran Turismo 8 is a promising title to release alongside a new PlayStation console, but there is no guarantee.

What do you think will be PlayStation 6 launch titles? Will Gran Turismo 8 be among the first to hit the track? Share your thoughts in the comments below!