PS6 Report Leaks When Sony Will Reveal the Console

A new PS6 report has revealed when Sony will unveil the console, and it’s soon. The bulk of rumors and reports about the PS6 have been concerning its price, and for good reason. It’s going to be unprecedentedly expensive. To this end, the latest reports are that the bill of materials for the PS6 will be at least $1,200. So, even if Sony is willing to lose hundreds of dollars on every console sold, it’s unlikely the PS6 will be cheaper than $1,000. And there’s a good chance it will be even more than $1,000.

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The new report doesn’t isn’t about the price of the PS6, and it comes from Mille A, a PlayStation insider with a decent track record of leaks. According to the insider, the current roadmap of Sony includes revealing the PlayStation 6 sometime in early March 2027, which implies sometime within the first two weeks of March. For context, this is about when the PS4 was revealed, which was unveiled on February 20, 2013. It’s nowhere near the reveal of the PS5, which happened on June 11, 2020. None of this means much, but it does imply Sony is confident in its holiday 2027 release, and that the software for the console is seemingly hitting its milestones as well.

“As of today, the current roadmap targets an announcement of PlayStation 6 in early March 2027,” reads a new post on social media platform X from Mille A.

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Is the PS6 DOA?

As you will notice, the report says “as of today,” which is a very important disclaimer because these types of dates are quite fluid. They aren’t too fluid because Sony will have to reveal the console before it leaks off the assembly line. There is certainly plenty of wiggle room, though.

Of course, it doesn’t matter what Sony does in terms of rollout and marketing if it’s shipping a console that costs $1000 or more. We can see from the PS5 and Xbox Series X right now that there is little demand for consoles at their current prices, hundreds of dollars cheaper than the potential PS6 price. There are obviously hardcore PlayStation fans and video game enthusiasts who will buy the PS6 at any price. There are probably a dozen or so million of these types of consumers. And they will be there for the PS6, but the mass market won’t be at that price in this economy.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter when the PS6 is revealed or when it releases or what games it releases with. If it’s going to be $1,000 or more, it’s going to struggle, which means the PS5 will be fully supported deep into the PS6 generation, if not the entire PS6 generation. After all, AAA developers can’t spend hundreds of millions on a game’s development and release it to a small install base.