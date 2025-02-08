Xbox Fans Mock PlayStation Players Over PSN Outage

At the moment of writing this, PSN has been down for 17 hours and counting. The PSN outage specifically began around 7 p.m. ET on February 7, 2025 and has impacted PSN users on PS4, PS5, and other PlayStation platforms around the world. It has been a global outage, and a complete outage. Not only has PlayStation Plus and online games been rendered obsolete, but the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, and PlayStation Video have also been down. It has been a mess, especially for digital PS5 users and even more so PS Portal users. Those not on PS4, PS5, PS Vita, PlayStation VR, PS Portal, or PS3 have been enjoying gaming like any regular weekend though. This includes everyone on Xbox. And in the spirit of ol’ fashioned console wars, Xbox fans have had some fun on social media and the Internet at large at the expense of suffering PlayStation fans.

Of course, Xbox Live actually goes down more often than PSN, though the last year or so Microsoft has done a great job at turning the tide on this. There was a run where Xbox Live was crashing every couple of months, but now it hasn’t had a crash in a while, let alone a major crash like the one PSN is currently experiencing.

This could be due to far less traffic and probably fewer DDOS attacks as well, as the platform is smaller and of less interest, however, it also seems Xbox has improved its servers, something PlayStation no doubt needs to investigate itself because this is now the second major outage in four months. More than this, this is the longest and largest PSN outage in years.

watching psn servers still down while my xbox is working fine pic.twitter.com/zqQLdhkUsk — 🅰️ (@abzMCFC___) February 8, 2025

This is exactly why Xbox is crucial for this gaming shit! Why buy an xbox? Maybe because it has a more stable network? And it works better than psn? Hmm!!? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/r6gIbBFsu6 — XBG (@xboxBG) February 8, 2025

Xbox is dead but Xbox Live servers are up and running while PSN is down for 11+ hours. pic.twitter.com/WLZ6swxKc5 — Xbox Infinite (@XboxInfinite117) February 8, 2025

Xbox users seeing that PSN is down pic.twitter.com/BuLfalVBFL — Woody (@woodyVSworld) February 8, 2025

me watching everyone who told me playstation is better than xbox crash out over PSN still being down pic.twitter.com/Di7q1ko9I2 — kam 🤍 (@KamKizar) February 8, 2025

It remains unclear what the cause of this massive PSN outage is. Sony has provided no information on the matter, leaving PlayStation fans and the Internet at large with nothing but speculation. A massive DDOS attack that crashed PSN servers is the most common theory, as there shouldn’t have been enough normal traffic on February 7 to overrun the PSN servers. Further, if it was just a traffic issue, then servers should have rebounded overnight, but they did not. It is also possible PSN was hacked or there was some serious backend malfunction. If either of these possibilities are the case, PSN could be offline for a lot longer.

