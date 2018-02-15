PUBG Hits 30 Million in Sales, Player Count Experiences First Big Dip

It was inevitable. The wildly popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) revived a genre and inspired fellow developers to follow suit when their chicken dinner savvy game first hit the market. Since then, it has continued to smash through records, come out of Early Access on Steam, and made its way onto the Xbox One platform. But, what goes up must come down and as the crew celebrates one milestone, the inevitable climb back down hits.

The game continues to hit big with the PC gaming crowd as the team over at Bluehole celebrate over 30 million sales this past week. That being said, the overall player count has seen a significant dip with a declination of several million active players since January.

We’re sure to see that dip come back up if the latest hint from the PUBG community manager is anything to go by.

In a recent tweet Kang mentioned: “Our dev team has been working on a dev roadmap for early 2018 in the past few weeks. It’s about time we update you on what’s happening and where things are at. We will share this roadmap with you soon once we have finalized all the details.”

As per our previous coverage:

There have been rumors going around that the next new map will be of snowy plains, a vast difference from the previously released desert map. With the two new PUBG mobile games out now in China, perhaps we might even see a western version included in this expected outline?

With the team actively looking at bringing the online title to the PlayStation 4 platform, we know that there is still a lot of work to be done before the full title can be released on Xbox One. With the completed version on Steam, the updates between the two versions of the game have been vastly different. Hopefully included in this upcoming roadmap will be a timeline of completion for the Microsoft platform so that the two versions can sync up a bit more in terms of update and content release.

Until then, all we can do is speculate as to what the massive update outline will bring but we’re sure it’s going to be huge for all players. The game has been on a constant roll of success since launch, it even received a nomination for Game of the Year despite not being out of Early Access at that time.