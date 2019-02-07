‘PUBG MOBILE’ Vikendi Tips and Tricks

The snow-capped map of Vikendi was a total game changer when it first came to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds last year. Since then, it moved over to the console versions of the game as well as mobile, but there’s so much more to this map than what meets the eye.

“The map brings a fresh, snowy terrain to the forefront of the action-packed battle royale experience,” the studio boasts about the incredibly fun map. “The most technically advanced map in PUBG, Vikendi offers players a diversity of gameplay opportunities, requiring a quicker pace than Erangel and Miramar, but a more tactical approach than Sanhok. The map will introduce players to two exclusive items, the G36C Assault Rifle (which replaces the SCAR-L on Vikendi) and the Snowmobile to navigate its icy terrain.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because it has much more of a need for tactical strategy, there’s a few things you need to know going in — especially for those on mobile. Luckily, we’re here to help. Here’s what you need to know about the Vikendi map on PUBG MOBILE.

Dress For The Environment

Vikendi has two ghillie suits that can be found in crate drops. These resemble the terrains of the map and can be extremely useful during gameplay. The white ghillie is most functional in the snowier portions of the map and the brown ghillie is better used at the bottom of the map where most of the snow has melted away.

Find Your Best Loadout

Just like any other location, the best tactic is to find a loadout that suits the terrain and pace of the map. With Vikendi, the best weapon is a medium to long range setup, like a AWM sniper rifle. Additionally, always keep some kind of close-range weapon on hand for close quarter combat, like a M416 or AK.

Protection in the Compounds

One of the most unique things about Vikendi is its compounds, a grouping of buildings, and the shielding it offers. Traveling from compound to compound can give way to great loot and act as a hiding spot at the same time.

For those players that are good at thinking on their feet, tactical usage of this setup is key to ensure that winner, winner chicken dinner.

Dobro Mesto means “Good Spot”

Did you know that the city Dobro Mesto on Vikendi is Serbian for “Good Spot”? Take this Easter Egg for what it is and capitalize on it. This is not only a good area of the map for cover and buildings, but also how nicely spread out the loot is. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s a beautifully designed city layout with an ocean-side right next door. Run along the ocean-side just beside Dobro Mesto and find some BONUS loot by the ships docked at the small port!

Listen

Because of the landscape of the Vikendi map, you can hear players walking around in the snow before you see them. Playing with headphones will provide an advantage over everyone else to steal the number one slot.

And that’s it! The most important thing about the new map however is just to have fun!

PUBG MOBILE is now available for iOS and Android devices!

This article is courtesy of the Tencent Games Community Team, by one of their top PUBG MOBILE player’s Medalcore.