PUBG Adds Dynamic Weather Changes, Revamped Bullet Penetration

Though the Steam version of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is out of Early Access, that doesn’t mean the team is done making crucial improvements to the overall game. In an effort to make it an even better online experience, Bluehole Inc has made quite a few Quality of Life changes, including a completely revamped weather system.

From bug fixes, to bullet penetration, here’s everything that is new in the latest update to help you get that Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner:

Gameplay

Bullet penetration system is now applied to arms and hands.

When bullet hits the arm/hand of the character, it will penetrate following its ballistic curve. The result will be different depending on whether the arm/hand is blocking more vulnerable body parts.

When a bullet penetrates a arm/hand and strikes a more vulnerable body part behind it, the greater damage will be applied. In other words, if a player’s arm/hand takes a bullet while blocking their head, the full headshot damage will be applied. This penetration system works for the head, torso, and waist only. If a bullet penetrates the arm/hand, but no vulnerable body part is behind it, only the arm/hand damage will be applied Arm/hand penetration is disabled for shotguns Bullet penetration is not applied to legs.

When exiting vehicles while pressing the sprint key, sprint now remains engaged. This way you won’t have to release and press the button again to start sprinting.

If a teammate disconnects, but is still alive in game, other teammates couldn’t see the game reward (result) screen after all other teammates died. Now players can check even if there are disconnected players in their team.

If a disconnected teammate reconnects the game, and finishes the game with better result, teammates will receive any additional rewards earned by that player. To prevent abuse, other teammates cannot see the Deathcam until all players, including the disconnected player, have died.



UI/UX

Dropping items in stacks has been improved.

Quantity can now be adjusted using a slider. Alt key + left mouse button immediately drops the full stack. Alt key + right mouse button now drops half the stack.

Weapon attachment management when replacing items has been improved.

Removed or replaced attachments will now drop onto the floor if there is no room in your inventory. When attaching directly from loot, the replaced attachment will be dropped on the floor if there is no room in your inventory. When replacing an extended magazine with a quickdraw magazine, the extended magazine and overflow ammunition will be dropped on the floor. When detaching an attachment by right-clicking, the attachment will be dropped on the floor if there is no room in your inventory. Pressing Alt while right-clicking a weapon now detaches all attachments on that weapon.

Attachments will be sent to the inventory or dropped on the floor if inventory is full.

Players may now mute individual teammates.(ESC > Options > Team Management Tab)

Colorblind settings have been improved.

The following colors now change according to the selected colorblind type.

Scope and reticle colors Blood Supply Crate Smoke

Markers placed on maps are now numbered, so color is not the only way to distinguish them.

You can now place map markers without opening the map.

Right-clicking while pressing the Alt key places a marker on the map at the aimed spot.

Key bindings for this may be customized in the Options menu.

Eliminated teammates can now place markers on the map.

Equipped weapons HUD now shows slot numbers for improved readability.

Kill feed now displays personal knock-outs.

Sharpening option has been added to graphics settings.

You may now enhance sharpness independently of post-processing options.

Added an option to set a maximum frame rate

Maximum lobby FPS: 30 / 60 / Unlimited Maximum in-game FPS: Unlimited + Smooth Off / Unlimited + Smooth On / Display Based / Custom “Smooth” is an Unreal Engine feature that’s explained in more detail in a response posted here.[answers.unrealengine.com]

Now you can move your mouse cursor to another monitor when the system menu, world map, or inventory is opened, if you use multi-monitors

World

Dynamic weather has been added to Erangel and Miramar.

Erangel: Overcast Miramar: Overcast, Sunset

Overcast setting includes dynamic weather, and includes rain, fog, etc. during the game.

Erangel has received some improvements.

Small clusters of houses have been added to some areas of Erangel.

Added trees in the open area surrounding the Sosnovka Military Base.

Miramar has received some improvements.

More dirt roads have been added for better vehicle effectiveness. Certain high-slope sections of roads have been lowered to enhance vehicle effectiveness.



Other Changes:

Additional Custom Match presets have been added.

1 Normal Mode Setting: Early Access Setting

Lvl 3 Helmets and clothing spawns in world. Item spawns are more scarce. Blue Zone damage is weaker. Jet skis do not spawn. 1 Esports Mode: Gamescom Invitational 2017 Setting

Same as the Early Access Setting, but without the Red Zone and 1.5x AR spawn.

When Overcast weather is selected when hosting a Custom Match, the following dynamic weather settings may be adjusted in the Advanced options.

WeatherChange StartTime Min WeatherChange StartTime Max WeatherChange Duration Min WeatherChange Duration Max No Change Weight Change to Rain Weight Change to Fog Weight

Custom Match sessions are now listed in order of the number of players joined, instead of time created.

When creating eSports mode, redzone option is fixed to ‘off’

When you create a custom match, you must fill in the game title to proceed further

Improved frame rate by optimizing weapons not currently held in hand.

Level streaming has been enhanced to increase performance.

Smoke and flames from vehicles have been optimized to improve frame rate.

Fixed an issue where frame rate hitches would occur when environment effects were created.

Server performance has been improved by adjusting the replication rate.

Previously, replication for all visible characters in sight was refreshed every frame. Now, replication rate differs according to distance from the player.

Network code has been adjusted to slightly increase server performance.

Lessened the discrepancy between the aim of the spectated player and the moving target being shot at.

Fixed an issue where destroying doors with grenades or Molotovs did not display debris.

Fixed an issue where some free-falling characters appeared to be locked in default free-fall animation.

Fixed an issue where pausing in replay did not pause the sounds.

Fixed an issue where a frying pan and a firearm could be held at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the breath gauge did not appear in killer spectating, death cam, or replay.

Fixed an issue where spectating in FPP showed inaccurate character locations.

Fixed an issue where a player that had been disconnected and reconnected could voice chat with the player he/she is spectating through killer spectating, if his/her team was eliminated while the player was disconnected.

Fixed an issue where leaning was possible while in an emote animation.

Fixed an issue where two players moving in a small space could sometimes get stuck.

Fixed an issue where the reporting screen message in spectator mode was displayed in English only

