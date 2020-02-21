PUBG Delays Cross-Play Party Update for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have been able to play together for a while never ever since PUBG Corp. enabled cross-play last year. One feature was missing from the cross-platform fun though since cross-play parties weren’t enabled at the time. Those cross-platform parties are being added in the 6.2 update which was supposed to be released on February 26th, but that update has been delayed until March due to technical issues.

PUBG Corp. announced the delay of the update on Friday just a few days before it was supposed to be released. It’s unclear what those problems were but whatever the issue was, it was significant enough to delay the cross-platform party feature. This update is now planned to release on March 3rd.

The party feature is simple enough to understand if you’ve played other games that support it. Whether you’re on the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to squad up with people on the other console. To help players find their friends and navigate the cross-party system, the friends list has been overhauled.

Console Players: Update 6.2 live server patch has been delayed until March 3rd due to technical issues found during testing. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 21, 2020

Details of the new friends list can be found below courtesy of the official patch notes for the update when it was added to the test servers. Visuals were included in the patch notes to show what these menus would look like.

PUBG Friends List

Players can now search players from both the same and different platform to add friends

Players now can find 4 tabs on the friends list. Platform: This shows your existing friends list for your current platform. Players you add to your platform specific friends list using their Xbox Live Gamer Tag (Xbox) or PSN Name (PS4) will show here. PUBG: This is the new friends list which will help you organise your friends across platforms using Cross Platform Parties! Players can add friends by selecting “follow” when looking at another player’s profile. Recent: This shows players you’ve met as a team in recent matches. Team: Shows your current teammates



Look for PUBG’s cross-platform party update to arrive on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 3rd barring any other issues that might delay it.