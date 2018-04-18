PUBG Inspirations Behind New ‘Savage’ Map, Including Parachuting into a Giant Hole

The second wave of testing for the upcoming PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) map will be wrapping soon, but team behind the incredibly popular battle royale experience wanted to share some of the more beautiful side of this gaming experience. Namely, what inspired Codename: Savage?

In addition to sharing a few key tidbits about what into the creation of the latest 4×4 map, they also touched more on how development will go stating, “For Codename: Savage it means we’re going to be building the map as you guys play it.” Bluehole then added, “We have months of work left to do; beyond refining the experience and making changes that impact balance, we also plan to add new vehicles, new weapons, and most exciting in our eyes are the new areas that we think will set this map apart from our first two.”

To learn more about the method behind the madness, check out some of what they revealed in their latest Steam update:

“How’d you like to drop from the plane and try to hit a hole like this? That’d be badass right? That’s exactly what we were thinking, which is why we’re working on an underground cave system with plenty methods of escape. We were inspired by a cave system the team found outside of Bangkok. If you’re interested to explore that digitally to get a better idea about what this area is like, check out the Phraya Nakhon Cave.“

They then added a few more photos to show the more detailed side of inspiration, and how art imitated life in an incredibly emergent way:

“So how does this inspiration and planning end up looking like on the map? It’s looking pretty amazing. We still have some work to do before we show it off, but we’re excited about rolling it out in the next couple of testing phases.”

The second wave of testing is going on now for the new map, but it will be ending soon! Here’s what you need to know, as per our previous our previous coverage:

If you haven’t already checked it out, this is what you need to know about getting in on the action:

OPENS: Mon, April 16, 6pm PDT / Tues, April 17, 3am CEST / April 17, 10am KST

CLOSES: Wed, April 18, 6pm PDT / Tues, April 19, 3am CEST / April 19, 10am KST

Don’t already have access? Click here to get a code.

As far as what’s new, both the red zones and the blue zones saw a few major tweaks, as well as spawn balance changes, new areas to explore on the map, and much, much more. To see what’s new, and what’s different, check out the full patch notes for the test server below:

The redzone’s size and duration have both been decreased.

A new feature enables the bluezone to calculate and adjust its waiting time based on the number of players left alive.

Grenades now spawn more often.

The strongest scope which can be obtained from care packages is now the 8x scope.

Total numbers of boats spawned has been decreased, but boats now spawn more predictably along the towns near the sea.

Map Changes

Three new areas added:

Banyan Grove

Abandoned Quarry

Docks Improved object placement on bridges to better facilitate movement. Improved the surrounding terrain to make it easier to climb up to the land from the river. Some hard-to-see doors are now more visible (less dark).



Dynamic weather now changes in real time throughout each match (it used to change just once during each match).

Wet ground now looks less shiny.

Improved issue of hearing footsteps late or from incorrect locations.

Rain sounds have been slightly increased

A seaside ambient sound effect has now been implemented.

An inland swamp ambient sound effect has now been implemented.

Minimap grid marking has been adjusted to match the smaller map size.

We improved an issue causing the blood effect to block the player’s sight after getting hit in FPP mode.

We fixed an issue causing boats to not consume gas while driving.

We fixed an issue causing Savage’s world map and minimap to look blurry.

Fixed an issue which sometimes prevented players from moving immediately after using the item quantity pop up menu.

We fixed an issue causing the minimap to show as blank when viewing the Death Cam.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players to take no damage when exiting a moving vehicle.

Killer Spectating mode now works properly even when the killer died shortly after killing the viewing player.

The camera should now function properly after players are knocked out by fall damage.

We fixed an issue causing the blood effect to not up properly when shooting other players.