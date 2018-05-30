PUBG Latest Update Completely Overhauls Throwables, Significant Gameplay Improvements

The crew behind the Steam version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is gearing up for their latest patch and this one is explosive. In-game throwables are getting completely overhauled, as well as much needed balance changes, and performance tweaks!

PUBG Corp provided a small breakdown of the throwables changes on their Steam page:

Frag grenades: In a recent update we removed the frag grenade’s knockback effect, greatly reducing its potential impact. To restore the trusty frag’s killing power we’re buffing its effective range and its damage. Stun grenades: Stun grenades have never been the most popular pickups, and recent changes to frag grenade audio effects have made them feel a bit redundant. To make stun grenades more rewarding, they’ll now affect stunned players’ vision, hearing, and their ability to shoot accurately. We’re also bumping up the stun grenade’s effective radius and introducing new animations so it’s possible to tell when your grenades have stunned opponents. Molotovs: These have traditionally been among the least popular items in the game. To make molotovs more useful, we’re increasing their area of effect, introducing new properties that allow fire to spread along walls and wooden surfaces in houses, and imposing new debuffs on players who catch on fire.

In addition to a pretty sweet new video to show them in action:

They also mentioned that they are nerfing the M24 by taking it out of care packages and inserting them into loot tables. Ready to see what else is new? Check out the full official patch notes below:

Increased frag grenade damage and effective range

Frags previously had to be within 2.6m of player models to deal lethal damage. They now deal lethal damage within 3.5m, moderate damage from 3.5m through 8.5m, and low damage from 8.5m through 10m.

Stun grenades’ blinding effects have been improved

First, let’s explain some terms. “Direct effect” is defined as stun grenade explosions occurring within a 100˚ angle of the player’s visual field. “Indirect effect” occurs when stun grenades explode outside of that “direct effect” range and players are within 5.5m of the explosion The maximum effective range of stun grenade has been increased to 20m Depending on distance from the explosion, the direct effect can blind the player for a maximum of 5.5 seconds, and a minimum of one second (when 20m away). Depending on distance from the explosion, the indirect effect can blind the player for a maximum of three seconds. Characters blinded by a stun grenade now cover their faces. This is a new animation. Spectators are now also blinded when spectating someone hit with a stun grenade Stun grenades will now briefly blind and deafen the thrower if they explode behind their back when cooked. You’ll now be unable to ADS while blinded.

Molotov cocktails now have new effects and their damage has been increased.

Molotovs can now deal indirect damage and burn damage (as damage over time), depending on whether or not you’re standing directly in the flames. If you’re in the flames you’ll take both types of damage. Indirect damage (taken when standing in the flames) has been increased from 10 to 12.5 damage per second. After catching fire, players will take burn damage as damage over time (10 damage per second) for a total of four seconds. You’ll now be unable to ADS while taking burn damage. Flames now spread further along wooden surfaces in houses

Flames from Molotovs spread further if another Molotov is thrown on top of the flames. A new animation has been added for character models who are suffering burn damage. They’ll attempt to pat out the flames using their hands.

Adjusting some weapon and attachment balance:

Reduced vertical and horizontal recoil of the SCAR-L Decreased basic damage of the M24 from 88 to 79 M24 will no longer dropped in care package. It spawns in the world The tactical stock and cheek pad are now less effective at improving recoil recovery rate. It now improves ADS speed. Adjusted light grip

Light grip no longer affects weapon basic recoil control or recoil recovery speed Light grip now decreases first shot/single shot recoil by about 15%. Animation kick reduction has been changed to 20% (from 30%). To make the Vector a little easier to find, we’ve increased its spawn rate at the expense of the spawn rate of the UMP-9 (overall SMG spawn rate remains the same). Increased world spawn rate of DMRs.



Added a UI message showing when healing items can’t be used.

New Anti-Cheat Tech

Note: The new anti-cheat tech is currently only on the test servers, once additional testing is complete, it will be added to live servers.

“We’ve added a new anti-cheat solution, developed in-house at PUBG Corp. Before we implement this tech on live servers, we’d first like to see how it works out on the test server. For this, we’ll need your help!

Expect to see a new popup when you start the client. To help us refine our anti-cheat service it would be helpful for us if you play with the “Enable Anti-cheat” box checked, if you experience issues you can disable this.”

The option to disable the anti-cheat service will not be available when this is moved to live servers.

In last week’s dev blog we wrote in detail about upcoming work we’ll be doing to increase performance holistically. Many of these fixes will take time to deliver, but we’ve already finished a handful of fixes that should make a positive difference:

We’ve improved the character model rendering process to prevent some small frame drop issues.

We’ve optimized character movement and animation while skydiving to improve framerate when multiple players are nearby.

We’ve made some improvements to our network code to reduce network latency.

We’ve increased the speed at which the server transfers data about objects (items, doors, fences) to address the fact that sometimes items spawn in late after players parachute in.

We’ve improved some inefficient processes with the way the server updates certain frames on vehicles and character models. This should resolve resolve some abnormal physics affecting vehicles.

You can now toggle the new HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) sound feature in the options menu (for opponent’s gunshot sounds only). The feature, which simulates fully three dimensional sound even for two-channel stereo headphones, was explained in greater detail in our dev blog last week.

Reduced the volume of the care package airplane.

Average swimming distance has been added to player stats, on the career screen

The total rating points gained/lost per match has been increased, to better define the skill difference between players.