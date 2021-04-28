PUBG Update Changes Part of Erangel Map

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds got a new update on the PC version of the game this week to change up parts of the Erangel map among other things. Erangel was the first map released for PUBG and has gone through some changes over time, and in update 11.2, it was the bridges on the map that got the focus from the developers. Placements of vehicles on the bridges have been altered to create new avenues for offense and defense on such a narrow straightaway of a battleground, and catwalks have been added to the bridges to give players more mobility options.

The bridges in question that got worked on are the ones that connect Erangel and the Sosnovka island. The PUBG developers called this change a “minor rework,” but it’s one that looks like it’ll certainly be noticeable the next time you hop onto a bridge and get into a fight.

Update 11.2 has finally arrived on the PC live servers! Log in and start unlocking your Survivor Pass rewards today! pic.twitter.com/T9gOtVZYu9 — PUBG (@PUBG) April 28, 2021

“This minor rework brings structural changes to the bridges and includes the addition of new defendable positions, in addition to catwalks underneath to help fend off attacks, including those from the water,” the patch notes for the changes explained. “These catwalks also double as a new avenue of attack to mount an assault on those pesky bridge-campers.”

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the major changes that were made to the bridges in the 11.2 update. The image included above those changes shows what the bridges look like now with their new catwalks to give players a spot to move to if they need to get out of the line of fire from someone who’s already on the bridge.

Erangel Bridge Updates

The two bridges connecting Sosnovka Island and the Erangel mainland have had major changes, including additional cover and widening of the bridges.

Catwalks have been added, providing additional avenues to both defend and attack from.

The dump truck has been repositioned.

These map updates happen occasionally to refresh different battlegrounds and are always tested first over on the game’s test servers, so if you want to keep up with previews in the future to see what the changes look like before they go live, the test servers are your best bet.

PUBG’s latest update is now live on the PC platform.