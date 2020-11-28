New PUBG Update Releases on PlayStation, Xbox Consoles

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ latest update landed on the game’s live servers this week for PlayStation and Xbox consoles following its earlier release on the PC platform. This update, for those who missed out on the patch notes when they were first revealed, is the one that added things like an entire rebalancing of the sidearms category of weapons. The update is live now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S platforms, so you can now try out everything included in it firsthand.

The update released first on the PC platform as these patches tend to do and was released on the PlayStation and Xbox systems on November 26th. It was a fairly substantial patch that included a couple of different things to take note of, but the sidearm rebalancing was one of the more prominent changes even among those since it affected so many different weapons.

You can see a rundown of the sidearm changes below courtesy of the patch notes.

PUBG Update 9.2 Sidearm Changes

All sidearms

Increased headshot damage multiplier: 2.0 → 2.1

Increased limb damage multiplier: 1.0 → 1.05

Decreased aim deviation multiplier (aiming is now more accurate) Increased laser sight deviation multiplier 0.3 → 0.5. This is to counter above mentioned change, making pistols more accurate in general but not totally dependent on laser sight. Increased prone stance deviation 0.6 → 0.8 (less accurate in prone)

Now you are able to move faster while aiming or in ADS mode. Increased aimed movement speed multiplier 1.8 → 2.0 Increased ADS movement speed multiplier 1.6 → 2.0

More accuracy while moving. Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 200 Increased movement ADS stabilization (decreased weapon sway caused by movement): Revolvers (R1895, R45): 0.2 → 0.9 Pistols: 0.2 → 0.8 Full-auto pistols (P18C, Skorpion): 0.2 → 0.7



Revolvers (R1895,R45)

Now, you can shoot more accurately while moving

Decreased movement deviation multiplier: 1.7 → 1.4

Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 250

R1895

Increased damage: 62 → 64

Increased ROF: 150 RPM → 300 RPM

Heavily decreased aim deviation (because it cannot attach laser sight, so it is more accurate by default): 1.5 → 0.6

Increased recoil anim speed

R45

Increased damage: 55 → 65

P92

Decreased damage: 35 → 34

Increased ROF: 444 RPM → 600 RPM

P1911

Increased damage: 41 → 42

Deagle

Increased ROF: 240 RPM → 300 RPM

Increased recoil animation speed to better match new ROF.

Sawed-off

Decreased base pattern scale: 1.45 → 1.2

Decreased choke spread scale (lower spread): 0.85 → 0.8

Increased damage multiplier at 15m: 0.5 → 0.55

Skorpion

Can now attach Extended Quickdraw mag.

This same update is also the one that added the new feature where players can finally shoot at others when they’re the ones controlling a vehicle. Those riding alongside the drivers already had the ability to do so, but now players themselves can shoot back.

For the first time ever, vehicle drivers can now drive and pew pew pew at the same time! Pick up a pistol and try it out today! pic.twitter.com/oJ6qnQT7jd — PUBG (@PUBG) November 23, 2020

PUBG’s latest update is now available across all platforms.