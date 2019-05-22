PUBG Rebalances Vikendi and Adds Tactical Map Markers

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players who’ve ben itching to step foot onto a new version of the game’s snowy Vikendi map can now do so on the PC platform following the release of Update #29. The big update adjusted everything from the blue zone to the spawn rate of certain items on Vikendi as part of PUBG Corp.’s second pass at rebalancing the battleground. Whether you’re playing on that map or not, you can also check out the new Tactical Map Marker system, a feature which lets players communicate with their teammates or set reminders for themselves about specific locations on the map.

If you’ve been active in the game’s test servers, you’ve probably seen these features being iterated on before they came to the live servers. Vikendi’s changes made up the bulk of the update, and if you haven’t seen those, you can check them out here as well as through the official patch notes. You’ll find more assault rifles and sniper rifles on the map, more scopes and other attachments for the weapons, and the blue zone’s locations will be more varied.

PC Players: Live server maintenance is complete and Update #29 is now available! Check out the changes which include our second round of Vikendi balance changes, Tactical Map Markers to assist with team communication and many more improvements! Notes: https://t.co/QMTDKQN63E pic.twitter.com/VPmRPNaX3k — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) May 22, 2019

Also included in the update are the new Tactical Map Markers mentioned previously. You’ll find an image of those below to show what each one looks like as well as the notes that explain their usage.

Tactical Map Markers

Added new Tactical Map Markers with 6 different marker types for different situations (Attack, Danger, Defend, Loot, Regroup, Vehicle). To use the markers, open the world map and hold right click to reveal the Tactical Map Marker wheel, then move to the desired icon then release. Each player can only place one Tactical Map Marker or Standard marker at a time. Tactical Map Markers will be shown on the world map, minimap, and compass in the same way as the existing map markers.



PUBG’s Update #29 is live now on the PC, and you can see all the changes made here.