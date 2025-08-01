Puppet Combo Returns With Freaky New PS1-Style Horror Game

Popular horror indie developer Puppet Combo is finally back with a new horror game—and this time, we’re taking the thrills to the streets. Masters of pixelated slashers that perfectly blend dark comedy with overwhelming terror, it has been three years since indie hit Stay Out of the House released from the developers. But Puppet Combo is back with a vengeance now with its first new game in years called SkinFREAK.

Exclusive to Puppet Combo’s official Patreon, fans of the iconic PS1-style games can now play through the prologue to new driving horror sim SkinFREAK. From the mind of Jordan King, developer of Bloodwash under the name Black Eyed Priest Games, SkinFREAK is described as a “return to form.”

There is approximately 30 to 45 minutes of runtime ready to be explored and enjoyed in full, fuelling anticipation for SkinFREAK‘s full release. A preview of what’s on the horizon for this slasher shows new locations to explore and a developing narrative with Saw-like threats. As of August 1st, a full release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the prologue concludes with the message that SkinFREAK is “coming soon.” SkinFREAK is the newest game announced by Puppet Combo on the dev’s official YouTube page, indicating this title will hit Steam when it fully releases.

Known for punishing horror games Power Drill Massacre, Nun Massacre, Murder House, and publishers of titles such as Night at the Gates of Hell and Deadly Night; Puppet Combo is one of the most beloved indie developers in the YouTube sphere. A one-man developer with a clear signature style, experience challenging and skin-crawling suspense under the eerie PlayStation aesthetic. While Puppet Combo has published games under the name Torture Star Video (most recently, Sniper Killer), the last game the developer released was Stay Out of the House.

Available on Patreon for $5, buyers gain download access to prototypes, experiments, and new games once per month. With SkinFREAK officially announced on July 31st as a prologue that’s available to play now, you can expect a similar release schedule to Night Shift (2018), which later became the first chapter for Stay Out of the House (2022). Joining the pre-order tier for $10 gives you download keys for Puppet Combo’s next Steam release, alongside access to all previous releases.

A oldschool survival horror with inventory management and a clear reference to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 Taxi Driver, SkinFREAK throws you into the driver’s seat where a serial killer is on the loose. Protect your customers, listen to their stories, and wonder through the rear-view mirror if you’re driving The Skinfreak directly to a new victim.

You play as Max, a cab driver who scours the streets for customers at night. Sound familiar? Think The Nightripper meets Taxi Driver or a twisted killer take on the Crazy Taxi series. The metal safety of your automobile only provides so much comfort as you enter Skinfreak’s territory. Do you dare clock into your night shift knowing there’s a killer on the loose?