Psychological Horror Game Shutting Down 2 Years After Release

Silent Hill inspired numerous games within the horror genre, and while many find success and create their own legacy, not all are so fortunate. One such game has now been delisted only two years after release. While the game did not review particularly well, it aimed high with its ambitions and offered a psychological horror experience for fans of Silent Hill.

The game in question is Stray Souls, which was released in December 2023 by Jukai Studio. Not even two full years later, it has been delisted on Steam, though it is still available on GOG, Xbox, and PlayStation. The game is currently on sale on these platforms, which is set to end on July 31st, possibly hinting at further delistings. This will make the game unavailable for purchase, as there is no physical version.

While the game received average or below average review scores, its opening chapter did see high praise. Unfortunately, it went downhill from there as Stray Souls did not do much to distance itself or try something new with the story, which was familiar to horror game fans. The game was further criticized for clunky gameplay and a lack of immersion, particularly with the characters.

daniel facing one of Stray Souls’ Monsters.

For those curious about the game, there is still time to purchase it before it potentially gets delisted forever. More and more games are being delisted, such as Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed. When games get delisted, they are typically still available to play for those who already own them. However, this is not the case for games that rely on servers or are online only.

