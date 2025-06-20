R.E.P.O. Devs Reveal Plans for New Maps, Monsters, and More

Semiwork’s weekly R.E.P.O. dev vlogs offer endless entertainment along with new info about the game. This week’s video was a bit different from the usual update overview, as Semiwork answered over 50 player-submitted questions. And those questions had quite a range, from requests for a happy birthday wish to wondering about future features. Though we still don’t have the exact date for the first big R.E.P.O. update, the latest Q&A video does answer plenty of other burning questions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of this week’s rapid-fire Q&A, Semiwork teased that the first big update for R.E.P.O. is coming “soon. very soon.” With this being the last Q&A video before the update, hopefully that means we’ll see it in the next few weeks. But as we’ve had plenty of reveals for new content coming in that update, many of this week’s questions from fans focused on longer-term plans for R.E.P.O. So, if you’re ready for insight into what’s next from Semiwork, this week’s dev vlog is an absolute must-watch.

Play video

This week’s dev vlog digs into plenty of deep details about what’s next for R.E.P.O. But it also tackles very important lore questions like what Semibots taste like (not good) and just how the dev vlogs fit into the game’s canon (they don’t). As much as I think you should watch the full video for the laughs, let’s dig into some of the biggest reveals during this latest R.E.P.O. Q&A.

R.E.P.O. Talks Monetization, Twerk Emotes, and More

Interspersed between the funny, lighthearted questions, we got some important insight into Semiwork’s plans for R.E.P.O. In particular, fans were curious about monetization, such as a Battle Pass for R.E.P.O. Semiwork is pretty firm on this point. The developer has no plans to add a Battle Pass or any other form of monetization to the game. As Pontus puts it in the video, “you buy the game, you have the game, you enjoy the game. That’s it.”

Semiwork does reveal a few new tidbits about the upcoming first R.E.P.O. update. However, the developer does clarify that they haven’t shown us everything that will be included. This latest dev vlog clarifies that there will be lasers and other surprises in the museum map, along with more new weapons beyond those we’ve already seen. Semiwork also clarifies that there’s a total of four moon phases with the new moon phase mechanic.

The new Photo Blaster in action in R.E.P.O. won’t the only new addition

The video also digs into Semiwork’s extensive “would be cool list” of features that won’t be in the first update, but are on the team’s radar. These features aren’t guaranteed, but are things that Semiwork is looking into if they can make them happen. This list includes potential co-op puzzles, new monsters, new weapons, and new areas. The developer is also considering adding additional types of shops, possibly including the ability to refund items. As for the twerk emote? Alas, Semibots lack the assets to make that happen.

Are you looking forward to the first big R.E.P.O. update? What features do you most hope to see added in the future? Let us know in the comments below!