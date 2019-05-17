Rage 2 Devs Want to Make Rage 3 “As Soon As Possible”

Rage 2 has officially arrived, and it seems like players are enjoying themselves with the follow-up to the 2011 title. There is plenty of wasteland to not only explore, but also destroy. That said, it would appear that the hype that is going on behind the scenes likely is not dying off anytime soon. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, id Software studio director Tim Willits stated that they would love to get to work on the next installment “as soon as possible.”

During the interview, Willits was asked if he could see more installments being released in the Rage series. “I hope so,” he said. “Yes, is the answer to that question. We’ve always loved this franchise because it’s such a fun setting. We can do what we want. We were once talking about riding on giant cockroaches. What other game can you have a conversation where that’s a legitimate conversation you can have?! It’s a crazy, fun, exciting franchise and I hope we can make a third one as soon as possible.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s understandable to be committed to the IP, but it might be worth waiting to see how well Rage 2 performs over the coming months to determine if there will be any interest in a third installment. Then again, the devs could very well already be planning out Rage 3. Either way, there’s plenty of action to go around in the current title.

Rage 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the recently released game:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

What do you think about this? Should there be a Rage 3, or is it entirely too early to tell? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!