Secret Mission in Rage 2 Pokes Fun at Elon Musk

One game that people have been looking forward to ever since Walmart Canada leaked it last year is Rage 2. Now that the explosive adventure is finally out, players are taking to the wastelands to destroy everything in sight, including every last enemy they encounter. While there is seemingly plenty to do within the experience that id Software and Avalanche Studios have created, it would appear that some aspects were definitely not taken too seriously, including one character that is clearly taking a jab at Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Thanks to PC Gamer, we now know of the Secret Bunker mission, which takes place in, well… a secret bunker. Hidden inside of a mountain, players will come to find the bunker that is home to a rather interesting character. After going through the doors that are in the side of the mountain, Elton Tusk will begin to toss insults at players while praising himself. However, once players reach the room that is now home to Tusk, they discover something particularly interesting – it’s just a brain inside of a jar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s pretty clear that Elton Tusk is definitely meant to be Elon Musk. This is especially true when you factor in the fact that Tusk is rich, considered a “great science mogul,” and is the CEO of Tusk Industries. While Musk hasn’t exactly achieved the status of being a brain inside of a jar, it’s certainly a joke by the devs that is aimed at the CEO.

Rage 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the recently released title:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

What do you think about this? Have you encountered Elton Tusk in Rage 2 yet? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!