Raging Justice Brings Retro Beat-Em-Up Action To Consoles, PC This Year

Remember the good ol’ days of arcade gaming, when you could drop quarter after quarter into a game like Final Fight and take down a whole army? Or, for that matter, that one Friday night where you and a buddy cleared Streets of Rage 2 and put Mr. X out of business? Ahhhh, we sure do.

Those glory days are returning, as a former staffer from Rare Ltd. is hard at work on a new project being published by Team 17 this year. The game is called Raging Justice, and it acts as a spiritual successor to the classic beat-em-ups of old. And, for good measure, it’s got graphics straight out of the era of Pit-Fighter, right down to the pure 80’s tropes.

In the game, you choose from two characters – hard boiled detective Rick Justice, or kick-ass woman Nikki Rage – as you clean up the streets. Along the way, you can decide whether you want to be a “good” or “bad” cop, and, as a result, experience different endings within the game. It’s up to you if you want to go nuts, or play it by the rules and keep the streets safe.

The debut trailer is above, and though it’s only just over a minute in length, it’s a blast to watch, as it introduces some of the gameplay elements included in Raging Justice, including some killer special moves and the ability to dispatch multiple enemies at once – always a helpful tactic if you become surrounded.

The game will support two player action, so you can join up with a friend and kick butt. It’s unknown if it’s online or local only, but we’re betting on local, because that’s the best way to play a game like this anyhow.

The game will release sometime this year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch under MakinGames, which is headed by the game’s creator, Nic Makin. A price hasn’t been given yet, but it shouldn’t give your wallet too bad of a beating.

We’ll keep tabs on this game and let you know when a more specific release date is nailed down. For great justice!