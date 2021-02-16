Rainbow Six Quarantine Is Not Now Rainbow Six Parasite, According to Ubisoft

✖

In case you missed it, it recently appeared as if publisher and developer Ubisoft had renamed the upcoming video game Rainbow Six Quarantine to Rainbow Six Parasite thanks to a leak from the PlayStation Store which even included a new piece of key art with the logo plastered on it. Moving from the name "Quarantine" while we remain in the middle of a deadly pandemic seems like, overall, a smart move and one Ubisoft intends to make, but a new statement from the company makes it clear that Rainbow Six Parasite is not, however, the official new name.

"While we recently shared that we will be changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine, ‘Parasite’ is only a placeholder that our internal teams use," a statement from Ubisoft, provided to PCGamesN, reads. "Recently, we ran an internal test for the game and some of its details became public. We can confirm this is a glimpse of the upcoming game, and we will share more details, including the official name, soon."

First revealed at E3 2019, Rainbow Six Quarantine is a full, standalone game based on Rainbow Six Siege's Outbreak event. According to the game's official description, the three-player, co-op video game sees players "face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite. Infecting human hosts and their surroundings, this new enemy is more lethal and challenging than ever before."

Rainbow Six Quarantine does not yet have a release date, though it is speculated to launch later this year. It is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and while next-gen releases have not been announced for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, it seems almost a certainty that it will also come to those platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Rainbow Six video game right here.

What do you think Ubisoft has actually renamed the title to? Are you excited to check it out when it does eventually release?