Rainbow Six Quarantine Confirmed to Appear at Ubisoft E3 Showcase With New Title

It has been quite a long time since we have seen anything from Ubisoft associated with Rainbow Six Quarantine. Although there have been quite a few leaks related to the upcoming first-person shooter over the past couple of months, Ubisoft itself hasn't shown off the game in a new format since E3 2019. Fortunately, that silence will soon be ending as the publisher recently confirmed that it's ready to now talk more about the project.

Ubisoft recently outlined its plans more specifically for Ubisoft Forward, which is the company's presentation that is planned to take place next weekend on June 12. The showcase will center around a number of titles that are soon slated to launch from Ubisoft, and Rainbow Six Quarantine just happens to be one of those projects. "Catch all the details about the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time," Ubisoft said to let fans know what it should expect to see from the title.

The most notable thing that Ubisoft mentioned is that Rainbow Six Quarantine will no longer be the proper name of the game. This is something that we had heard about just a few months ago when it was rumored that Rainbow Six Parasite would be the new title instead. However, Ubisoft shot this leaked name down as well and simply said it would have more to share at a later date regarding the game's new name. Clearly, that time is almost upon us.

Speaking of which, the time for Rainbow Six Quarantine as a whole to release is pretty near as well. Based on what we heard from Ubisoft most recently, the first-person co-op shooter is set to hit store shelves before September 30, 2021. Whether or not that will still hold true remains to be seen, but in all likelihood, we should hear about a release date during Ubisoft Forward.

Whenever this new Rainbow Six game does arrive, it should appear on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. We'll be sure to bring you all of the latest news from Ubisoft Forward as the event takes place here on ComicBook.com.