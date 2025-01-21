Rainbow Six Siege Update Finally Buffs Sledge & More in New Patch Notes

After nearly two years of waiting, Rainbow Six Siege players get what they requested. The tactical team-based shooter has received the next batch of patch notes, including some nerfs and buffs for certain guns and operators. Rainbow Six Siege hasn’t had an update since November 2024, which focused on the Y9S3 Mid-Season Roadmap. As fans have requested, the Sledge operator and the G36C weapon will be getting a buff, making it easier for players to run around faster and reduce vertical and lateral recoil. Many have complained that the Sledge was hard to control due to its lack of speed since 2023.

Other features included in the Y9S4.2 patch notes cover operator balancing such as reduced recovery time for Oryx and new and removed tools for Kapkan, as well as buffed damage for the TCSG12 and Slug Shotgun reductions. Bug fixes within the patch go over fixes for level design, operators, and gameplay.

Rainbow Six Siege will finally get a sledge buff after two years.

Here is what you can expect from the Y8S4.2 patch notes for Rainbow Six Seige.

Y9S4.2 PATCH SIZE

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Ubisoft Connect: 1.58 GB

Steam: 1.3 GB

Xbox One: 1.73 GB

Xbox Series X: 1.87 GB

PlayStation®4: 2.27 GB

PlayStation®5: 1.53 GB

OPERATOR BALANCING

ORYX

Reduced recovery time when dashing to 0.2 seconds (from 0.5).

Reduced recovery time when dashing against a wall to 0.3 seconds (from 0.5).

Reduced recovery time when dashing against an enemy to 0.1 seconds (from 0.5).

KAPKAN

Removed Nitro Cell.

Added Barbed Wire.

LESION

Mines’ refill time increased to 30 seconds (from 25).

Reduced max. mines to 8 (from 9).

BUCK

Removed Hard Breach Charge.

Added Claymore.

RAM

Removed ITA12S.

SLEDGE

Reduced Health to 2 (from 3) and increased Speed to 2 (from 1).

WEAPON BALANCING

TCSG12

Damage: 75hp (from 63).

G36C

Reduced vertical recoil.

Reduced lateral recoil.

WEAPON CALIBERS

Slug’s destruction reduced.

WEAPON CLASSES

Slug Shotguns’ damage drop off start at 15 meters (from 25).

Slug Shotguns’ damage drop off end at 25 meters (from 35).

Slug Shotguns’ damage drop off minimum to 60% (from 70).

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Match doesn’t end when reaching majority of votes to cancel the round.

FIXED – Observation Tools have no signal when deployed on the edge of any surface if the player is moving sideways.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Red walls denoting defender area restrictions can be vaulted through during the end of the Preparation Phase.

FIXED – Operators are able to move on top of a shed after standing on a bench and forcing collision with a garden gnome in the EXT APC Area on the House map.

FIXED – Hatch isn’t completely destroyed by explosions in 1F Lounge on the Kanal map.

FIXED – Players can move on top of a vending machine using Azami’s Kiba Barrier in 2F Break room on the Border map.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Blackbeard’s Breach ability can be used while in guard break in a specific timing.

FIXED – Rappel hook remains in player’s hand after using Ash’s Breaching Round while rappelling.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s primary weapons statistics compare to the H.U.L.L Deployable Shield instead of each other.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s MK17 CQB’s iron sight clips through the player camera while aiming down sight.

FIXED – “Additional Magazines” and “Magazine Size” are listed as “0” in the Blackbeard’s Loadout menu.

FIXED – Bullet damage disappears from Blackbeard’s H.U.L.L. Deployable Shield when Blackbeard aims down sights.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s H.U.L.L. Deployable Shield breaks guard when Blackbeard dashes and is hit with a melee attack at the same time.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s H.U.L.L. Deployable Shield and equipped weapon isn’t highlighted when Blackbeard spawns on the map when viewed in caster mode.

FIXED – “Enter” prompt allows Osa to breach undamaged barricades while rappelling with the Talon-8 Clear Shield equipped.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Tachanka’s Elite Slava Korolyu skin isn’t available in the Weapon Skins menu for the Bearing 9 Machine Pistol.

FIXED – Breach Charge information hasn’t been updated to reflect current season changes in the Battle Pass menu.

AUDIO