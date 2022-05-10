Rainbow Six Siege Releases May 10 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Rainbow Six Siege got a new update this week which means a new set of patch notes to look over. Those patch notes were posted in advance this time instead of the day of, so there's a good chance you might've already seen them before if you've been keeping up with all the Rainbow Six Siege reveals. If you didn't see them, you're not missing out on nearly as much as you would've last time if you'd skipped over the Y7S1.2 notes since this latest update is entirely dedicated to bugfixes.

The larger, more impactful update mentioned above that released back in April is the same one that included the Emerald Plains map alongside a swath of balance changes for different Operators, so it makes sense that this newer one would be smaller and more focused on cleaning up errors present in or before the last update. The patch notes were divided up into three main parts this time – Gameplay, Operators, and User Experience – but all of the notes dealt with bugfixes.

You can see those patch notes for the latest update outlined below. Ubisoft shared the downtime windows previously as well as the timings for when these updates would be released across the various platforms, but all systems should've gotten the update by now, so you're good to download it and start playing.

Gameplay

FIXED – Blackbeard mounted shield can block Stun Grenades.

FIXED – Defenders gadgets become indestructible after being downed or killed while holding the gadget.

FIXED – Gadgets are indestructible after getting pushed while holding the gadget in hands.

Operators

FIXED – Amaru can't use Garra Hook to get to the top of the left tower of Emerald Plains

User Experience

FIXED – Operator Portrait is not equipped after purchasing a bundle and pressing the "Equip All" button.

FIXED – Crosshair will become a white dot in multiple conditions for Montagne.

FIXED – Camera issues during match replay on Emerald Plains.

Greetings Operators,



🛠 We'll be performing an update on #RainbowSixSiege today to deploy the patch Y7S1.3!



🕑 Expected downtime: 1h.



💻 PC 09.00 ET / 13.00 UTC.

🎮XBOX 10.00 ET / 14.00 UTC.

🎮PSN 11.00 ET / 15.00 UTC.



Patch notes available here https://t.co/iIr4qJXCaV pic.twitter.com/6bW4kGFiKg — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) May 10, 2022

Rainbow Six Siege's latest update is now available on the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.