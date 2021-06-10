Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Trailer Released

✖

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games has released the official launch trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game, which is set to launch tomorrow, June 11th. As expected, the new launch trailer largely highlights the interactions between Ratchet, Clank, new Lombax Rivet, and the villainous Dr. Nefarious. There also appears to be a bunch of pirate-y robots in the PS5 video game, so that's another plus.

The basic premise of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart centers on a bunch of dimensional rifts opening up. Ratchet and his pals must navigate dimensions to try and defeat Dr. Nefarious and his interdimensional army. This allows for a number of different shenanigans and ultimately leads to Rivet, the new Lombax voiced by Jennifer Hale, joining the fray as well. You can check out the new launch trailer for yourself below:

Ratchet and Clank are back! Joined by Rivet, help them take on Dr. Nefarious and his interdimensional empire of robotic troopers this Friday, exclusively on PS5. #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/0HSm5bVQp5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 10, 2021

If you are still on the fence with the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so close, it might be of interest to you that ComicBook.com's Logan Moore gave the PS5 title a perfect 5 out of 5 score in his review earlier this week. "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is easily the best game that the PlayStation 5 now has to offer," the review reads in part. "From top to bottom, it offers an experience that is practically faultless and keeps you from ever wanting to put the controller down. Not only is Rift Apart itself superb, but as a showcase for what the PS5 is capable of, it’s likely the best example we have seen so far and continues to verify that Insomniac Games is one of the best studios in the world."

As noted above, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 tomorrow, June 11th. It is available to pre-order at various retailers now in both a Standard Edition ($69.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so far? Are you excited to pick it up tomorrow? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!