Red Bull Announces Fortnite Event With Ninja, Sells Out In MInutes

There’s no question that Ninja has made quite a name for himself with Fortnite, especially when it comes to his all-star session with Drake. But now he’s ready to get back into its competitive action, and it seems he’s got a huge audience ready to watch him.

Red Bull has announced that it has partnered up with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins for a new Fortnite event that fans are going to live. Taking place on July 21 in Chicago, the Red Bull Rise Till Dawn event will start at 8:21 PM and continue through 5:35 AM on the 99th floor of Chicago’s famed Willis Tower.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One hundred teams of two will embark on their overnight mission competing for points based on end game placement and eliminations of other players. The team which gains the most points by the time the sun rises will be crowned the winner. The tournament will feature streamer, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and a teammate of his choice. Adding to the intensity, competitors who successfully eliminate Ninja and his teammate will receive bonus points,” Red Bull noted in its press release.

“Competing and streaming Fortnite all night at the most iconic building in Chicago, a city close to my heart, is a dream come true,” said Ninja. “Red Bull Rise Till Dawn will be unlike any other tournament and something people need to see and experience for themselves.”

The event has managed to sell out of tickets in a matter of Minutes, but those of you who still wish to catch the action can do so on Ninja’s Twitch page, starting at 8:00 PM CST on July 21. Those interested in participating in the tournament itself can register on the main page as well, though you have to be 18 or older to take part.

If you’re a fan of Fortnite, this is a can’t miss event. And who knows, some other big names might show up to take part. Just look at who last week’s Pro Am managed to draw…

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, mobile and PC. It also launched for Nintendo Switch last week, so owners of that console can jump in as well!