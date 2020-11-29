Red Dead Online Update Makes Big Challenge Streak Change

✖

On December 1st, Red Dead Online will make a big change to the way that challenge streaks work. In the game, players can earn a hefty amount of gold by logging in every day and completing a single challenge. After 28 straight days, players see this number reach 2.5x, where it caps until the streak is broken. Unfortunately, the latest update will change that, with the multiplier resetting at the start of each month. For players that use this method as a way of earning gold, this will no doubt prove frustrating, forcing them to earn quite a bit less.

After these streaks are reset, players will receive a treasure map, and an RDO$ bonus, which might soften the blow, a bit. Red Dead Online's updates have been a source of frustration for players. For months, the game went without any kind of significant updates, leading to some in-game protests. While Rockstar has started to expand the game with more content over the last few months, some fans on social media are already painting this as another step back.

Fortunately, it seems that Rockstar is looking to expand the user base for the title. Starting on December 1st, newcomers will be able to check out Red Dead Online as a separate release from Red Dead Redemption 2. On that day, the game will be released for the price of just $5 on all of its current platforms. That low price could act as a strong incentive for those that have been on the fence about checking out the title, and there will even be an option to download Red Dead Redemption 2's single-player experience separately, as well.

Time will tell how Red Dead Online's changes will impact the game as a whole. Players always have the option of purchasing in-game gold using real-world money, but no one can be blamed for wanting to avoid extra spending. However, if the standalone release of the game leads to greater overall interest in the title, it's easy to see why Rockstar might want to monetize the game a bit more. And, if there are more people playing, that could lead to more frequent updates, which is something the game's community has long been asking for.

Red Dead Online is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Red Dead Online? What do you think of this change? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!