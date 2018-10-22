Buy ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ From GameStop and Get $100 Off an Xbox One X

GameStop has an impressive Red Dead Redemption 2 deal later this week that lets buyers save big on a new Xbox One X.

Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out on October 26th, and many of the people buying it will head to GameStop to pick up their physical copies or will instead buy it online. For those who do, GameStop is running a promotion that gives Red Dead Redemption 2 buyers a chance to get $100 off an Xbox One console. This deal applies to the base Xbox One, an Xbox One S, and the upgraded Xbox One X, GameStop confirmed via email. The deal is good from October 25th – November 3rd, so GameStop customers don’t have to make the console purchase right away, but they do have to take advantage of the promotion before it ends.

Since the deal can be used on any Xbox One model, people can always use it to get a cheap Xbox One or Xbox One S, but opting for the Xbox One X would be the preferred move for anyone looking to upgrade. The 1TB version of the Xbox One X still retails for $499.99 at GameStop, so knocking $100 off the price is no small discount. Even if you’re not trying to get an Xbox One X, the Xbox One S still gets marked down to just $199 after the discount is applied, a low price for a mid-tier Xbox One console.

Red Dead Redemption 2 comes with some Xbox One X enhancements, too, so those who get the console and the Xbox One version of the new game can take advantage of those. Xbox’s listing for Rockstar Games’ new title says that it has 4K Ultra HD enhancements and supports HDR

The deal says that all buyers have to do to use the promotion is buy the game from GameStop with no indication of whether it has to be digital or physical, but those who are planning on purchasing the physical version of the game should know that it does appear to come with two discs. We got a first look at those discs recently with the PlayStation 4 packaging opened to show a “Data Disc” and a “Play Disc” the data one used first to install the game and the second inserted afterwards to play it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.

