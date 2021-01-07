Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Reveals Original Arthur Morgan Design

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 leak has surfaced online, revealing a plethora of never-before-seen concept art, which in turn has revealed an early design of Arthur Mogan that looks markedly different than the final product. The leak comes the way of Daren Bader, a former senior concept art at Rockstar Games, or more specifically, Bader's ArtStation page. The batch of concept art has since been removed with no explanation, but not before the Internet got its receipt.

The concept of art itself ranges from character designs to landscapes and is littered with art for what looks like would evolve into the assets of the prologue. Of course, the environmental concept art isn't very notable, but the character concept art reveals, most notably, an early design of Arthur Morgan, who almost looked quite different.

In addition to Arthur Morgan, there's also concept art -- which can be viewed here -- for Albert Mason, Colonel Favors, Evelyn Miller, and Rains Come.

Arthur Morgan concept art !!! pic.twitter.com/aX21UrxdUp — Knightfury (@knight_fury29) December 30, 2020

As noted, the concept art has since been removed by Bader, and it's currently unclear why. At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Bader or Rockstar Games -- have commented on the concept art and its abrupt removal. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Of course, concept art is never indicative of the finished product, but it does look like Arthur Morgan was originally a bit older and more serious in demeanor. That said, who knows how indicative this design was of the character's original design. In other words, while this could be the original design of Arthur Morgan that evolved over time, it's also possible it was an early design that was submitted and quickly scrapped. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility.

For more coverage on the open-world western -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: