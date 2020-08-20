Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Hints at Big New Gameplay Feature Coming Soon

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online leak hints that a long-awaited gameplay feature is coming soon, presumably to both the story mode and the online portions of 2018 PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. In a recent update for RDR2, Rockstar Games added some interesting files to the games. More specifically, there are now new files that directly reference a "director mode." Now, this isn't the first time files in the game have hinted at this mode, but these are brand new additions. In other words, it doesn't appear they are leftover files.

For those that don't know: Director Mode is a gameplay mode that Rockstar Games first introduced back in 2015 with Grand Theft Auto V alongside the Rockstar Editor. In other words, if Director Mode is coming, it would mean the Rockstar Editor is as well as the two go together.

With the mode, players can select a single actor from a variety of categories, including animals and characters. In other words, with the update, players should be able to control Arthur's whole gang, minus Jack Marston, who looks like he won't be playable, likely due to him being a child.

Director Mode is likely happening. It appears Jack Marston won't be a playable character according to this new mention in the files. This new mention was leftover in 'ambientpedmodelsets.meta' from the Naturalist update. Left - Moonshiner's DLC

Right - Naturalist update pic.twitter.com/geLgl7CtqT — VideoTech (@VideoTech_) August 19, 2020

While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, they can sometimes be misleading and inconclusive. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak or the possibility of Director Mode coming to RDR2, and at this point, it's unlikely it will.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it's expected these next-gen ports are in the pipeline.

