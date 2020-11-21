Rumor: Red Dead Redemption The Outlaws Collection Leaked by Amazon

✖

A new rumor is making the rounds involving Red Dead Red Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2, Amazon, and Rockstar Games. More specifically, the new rumor alleges that Red Dead Redemption: The Outlaws Collection for PS5 and Xbox Series X has been leaked by Amazon. As you could probably derive from the name and platforms, the collection purports to be a remaster of Red Dead Redemption and an enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption 2 thrown together in one next-gen package for the recently released PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The rumor comes way of a Twitter account that treks in rumors, reports, and leaks, and which tweeted out this morning a picture of two Amazon listings for Red Dead Redemption The Outlaws Collection, both of which boast a "December 31, 2021" release date, which is to say, a placeholder release date.

At the moment of publishing, it's impossible to definitely prove the leak as illegitimate, but it does come up short on the sniff test. For one, it uses pre-existing artwork. While it's not out of the realm of possibility that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive would do this, it seems unlikely. Secondly, there's no link. Combined, these two things suggest this is nothing more than an edited HTML complete with an image that someone cooked up in photoshop. However, there's been plenty of shoddy leaks and rumors over the years that have turned out to be true. In other words, don't completely write this one off, but for now, take it with the most massive grain of salt you can find.

Red Dead Redemption The Outlaws Collection listing has leaked on Amazon, and it includes RDR Remastered an enhanced version of RDR2. pic.twitter.com/IcGolF5avv — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) November 21, 2020

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Amazon or Rockstar Games -- have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. That said, both parties are known to adhere to their relatively strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks of this variety, and there's no reason to expect that to change now.

