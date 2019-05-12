Red Dead Redemption 2 For PC Leaks, Again

Last October, Red Dead Redemption 2 released onto PS4 and Xbox One, and cemented itself a spot as one of the best games of this generation. In the build up to release, word of a PC port leaked a few times, but since the game launched, there’s been little on this front. Not only have the leaks dried up, but Rockstar Games hasn’t said a peep about such a port. And this has some PC players worried.

That said, finally, another leak has surfaced that points to Rockstar Games working on bringing the game to PC. According to Nan Ma’s LinkedIn page — while the developer was at Rockstar Toronto as a physics programmer — he worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 not just for PS4 and Xbox One, but PC.

When you couple this with previous leaks, it seems all but certain that Rockstar Games is bringing the open-world western to PC. The question is: when? Well, we haven’t heard a peep out of Rockstar Games about it, and looking at the Grand Theft Auto V timeline, it probably won’t be very soon. It took GTA V roughly 18 months before it was ported to PC.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of additional ports and nobody has found Gavin. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling western, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

