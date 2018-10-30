‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC Version Likely, Says Analyst

There have been quite a few leaks recently hinting at a Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port on the horizon and now industry analyst Michael Pachter is weighing in on when we’ll see the potential port arrive.

With perfect scores across the board, it’s understandable why Rockstar Games fans would be eager to see the latest open-world adventure make it over onto the PC platform. Patcher recently sat down with GamingBolt to discuss the liklihood of this move and when it could potentially take place.

“PC for sure, most likely by April,” Patcher told the site. “I’m not sure why they take so long. Next generation consoles are likely as well, whenever those come out.” Given how visually stunning the game is and the fact that GTA V did a similar maneuver, his prediction about the next generation consoles as well seems highly likely.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can see why we couldn’t stop singing this game’s praises in our full review right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”