Free ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Theme Available on PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 owners can get even more Red Dead Redemption 2 on their consoles with a free theme that’s available now.

Found within the PlayStation Store, the Red Dead Redemption 2 theme from Rockstar Games changes the PlayStation 4’s background and dynamic menu to reflect different parts of the game. All of the icons representing the different options in the menus look a bit rougher around the edges with some parts of the icons discolored, just as the game’s logo typically appears. The background of the console features different characters from the game including those that make up the Van der Linde Gang as a song plays in the background to set the tone for the game.

Seeing the actual theme in action paints a much more vivid picture of what it looks like though, a preview that can be seen thanks to PlayStation user Renka Wong who uploaded a demo of the Red Dead Redemption 2 theme to YouTube. That video shown below shows what the background and characters look like as well as the music that plays and the sounds that are heard when switching between the different icons.

While it’s a theme that’s perfect for any die-hard Red Dead Redemption 2 fans who have been waiting for the game, it’s a shame that the characters’ faces are covered up by the options in the dynamic menu. Once users start scrolling through those options, the icons completely cover the faces of the different characters that rotate through the background. Moving up to the menu above the normal icons where settings and other account features can be found will show the characters in full, but that’s hardly where people will spend most of their time when on the menus. Someone shared a theme concept weeks ago that would’ve solved this problem, a concept that utilized Sony’s new type of theme where the characters are placed in front of the icons, but that feature didn’t make it into the actual theme.

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 theme is still free though, so there’s no harm in downloading it here so that it can be swapped out with others whenever you’re in a Red Dead mood. Our full review can help put you in that mood as well, the full review readable here with an excerpt seen below.

“The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your ‘family,’ or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.)”