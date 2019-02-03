‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Cast Reveals Their Favorite Moments From The Game

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of unforgettable moments, memorable lines, and of course some of the best cutscenes in a video game, ever.

Picking a favorite scene in the game, or even a favorite line is difficult. For as long as I’m alive, anytime I hear “I have a plan,” I’ll think of Dutch. When I see a horse, I can’t help but hear Arthur say “boah” in my head. And when I think of some of the greatest missions in video games ever: I’ll remember the mission where the gang storms the Braithwaite Manor.

That said, while I personally can’t muster up the mental fortitude to pick a favorite moment from the open-world western, the game’s main cast has done just that.

Speaking to ShackNews, Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan), Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler), Rob Wiethoff (John Marston), Peter Blomquist (Michah Bell), and Benjamin Byron Davis (Dutch Van der Linde) were all asked what their favorite line or scene from the game was, and why it was their favorite. The cast replied with the following (spoilers ahead):

Rob (John): “I think the line that stands out to me the most is saying ‘thank you’ and ‘goodbye’ to Arthur, and I don’t know which line that would be, depending on how the player plays the game, I guess, but that was one where I had to ask our director several times, ‘How emotional is John in this scene?’ I think the first couple times I asked him, he didn’t quite get it so I said “Do I need to cry?” John Marston doesn’t cry. But for me, it was a combination of the story. I was so moved by that moment knowing the story, and also working for 4.5 years with Roger and the rest of the cast and knowing what that actual moment was. It was hard for me as a person to not tear up during that, just the magnitude of that moment. I did my best to hold it together. That to me was really something I’ll never forget.”

Ben (Dutch): “In terms of a line I don’t know that I have one. I would say that the whole shoot I knew that we would learn that the cheese had slid off of Dutch’s cracker. There was a scene that I was waiting a long, long time to do, which was the final scene in the skiff with Bronte, the mob boss at Saint Denis, and it took a long time I think to find Jim Pirri, who is the actor who so wonderfully played Bronte, but that final scene in the skiff, I had the scene for nearly a year before we finally got to do it, and so I felt a great deal of anticipation building up to finally having this confrontation. To see it all come together with the direction and extraordinary music, I look at that moment and to me it feels like about as iconic and thrilling and every bit of drama as I got to do. Material like this and with a cast like this that I got to be a part of, it’s like a Sophie’s Choice situation trying to figure out your favorite. They’re all our babies.”

Roger (Arthur): “I like one of my lines I say to John relatively early in the game, but it kind of sums up one of the major themes of the whole game, which is the dying of the Wild West. I think one of the really cool things about the game is that within the gang itself some people know that death is coming soon and others don’t, and that’s a huge source of conflict. I think Arthur says to John something along the lines of ‘Listen, I’m here to tell you. This life, this way, we’re the last, I reckon. We ain’t long for it.’ Arthur kind of knows that the end is nigh, but there are other people who don’t. That for me is a real key scene.”

Peter (Micah): “I don’t know if there’s a line in particular. I know I spent a lot of scenes working with Roger and so in that way it was always such a joy and pleasure to be working with someone who was so talented and someone that I knew I could always put my trust in as an actor. To pick a scene is tough in that way as well, of course. Some of the last moments that I have with Arthur Morgan were particularly intense, so those were enjoyable to me in that way, to watch how Roger handled that intensity was absolutely thrilling and that’s what I have to say about that.”

Alex (Sadie): “I think there are so many to choose form. There are a lot of things I resonate with in Chapter 6. I think I’m partial to the scene between Arthur and Sadie where he says ‘You and me, we’re more ghosts than people.’ I’m not sure why, but that’s just haunted me. There are too many to choose from, but if I had to pick one that’s the first that came to mind because it’s a line that I get to hear often.”

