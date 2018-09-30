New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Wildlife Screenshots Revealed

Rockstar Games has released a brand-new batch of Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots fresh out of an 1899’s oven. Totalling in 12 new images, the latest batch is all about the game’s wildlife, which Rockstar has been detailing and making a big deal out of this whole week.

As we previously reported, there are roughly 200 unique species of birds, fish, and animals across the game’s diverse environments, all of which live in and react to the environment and players in completely unique ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new screenshots specifically show off some of the game’s snowy environments, as well as the scenery you expect from the wild west. As for the wildlife on show, there’s a fox, a bear, a hawk, a feral cat, bison, a crocodile, moose, a lizard, an elk, vultures, wild horses, and of course a trash panda.

You can check out all of the screenshots for yourself, below:

Rockstar writes the following about wildlife on its website:

“Deer, bison and pronghorn traverse the plains in large herds, scavengers quickly sniff out carrion, sockeye salmon leap upstream, wolves attack in packs surrounding their prey, geese fly in fixed formations, possums play dead, rodents scamper into tree hollows, grizzly bears bluff charge when threatened, and birds of prey soar on thermals. They all form part of a complex ecosystem and must continually fight for their place on the food chain. The wilderness is at once a bountiful and perilous place, for both man and beast, and any predator can quickly turn prey.”

As you would expect, with Rockstar Games spending so much time creating an ecosystem populated with a diverse and developed wildlife population, hunting and fish will have meaty parts in the game.

“Hunting and fishing are essential skills for survival in the wilderness, providing food, materials and a source of income,” writes Rockstar. “A huge variety of fish swim the many rivers, lakes and streams, and selecting the right bait or lure is key to a successful day’s haul. Tracking an animal takes focus and patience; move carefully and watch the wind direction or you will alert your prey. Choice of weapon and shot placement are also very important and will affect the quality of the meat and pelt, which in turn affects the price that traders will pay for them. Make sure to pick the right gauge of rifle for the size of animal that you’re hunting, or master the use of the bow for a quiet and clean kill.

“After a successful hunt, you can either skin and butcher the animal on the spot or take it with you whole. Just try not to leave it too long or the scavengers will come looking. Skins, parts, meat and entire carcasses can all be loaded onto your horse to be sold to the butchers in town, taken back to camp for the stew pot, or crafted into clothing or other items. Nature amply provides and there is no reason to ever go cold or hungry.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release worldwide on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and coverage on the game, click here.