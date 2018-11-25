‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Channels Kratos In Epic ‘God Of War’ Style Fight

I think most of us can agree that the two best games this year are Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War, though I’m sure Marvel’s Spider-Man wouldn’t see it that way.

Indeed, 2018 has been the year of Kratos and cowboys, and to celebrate, one player has merged the two together in an unexpected way.

As you may know, in Red Dead Redemption 2 you can get a variety of different haircuts. You can make Arthur Morgan have luscious locks, or you can shave all of his hair off. You can do the same with your beard. You can keep it clean shaven and looking ready for a night out in Saint Dennis, or you can grow it out to an absurd length like you just escaped out of the Grizzlies after years of camping out there for survival. The aforementioned player opted for no hair, and a big beard, also known as: the Kratos look.

With this look and rocking a fur shoulder coat, the player storms a Murfee Brood gang hideout and unleashes utter carnage with none other than an axe, and the result looks like Kratos escaped God of War via a time portal to 1899’s America to obliterate some backwoods and backwards scum that looks like the end product of millions of years of incest.

For those that don’t know: the Murfee Brood are one of the game’s six gangs. They are located in the greater Annesburg area, and are perhaps the most demented gang in the game. Think hill people, but wildily disfigured and suffering from inbreeding. They’re personally one of my favorite gangs to hogtie and feed to alligators.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of writing this, there’s been no word of a PC port or a Nintendo Switch port. However, while the latter seems incredibly unlikely due to the technical demands of the open-world western, the former has leaked numerous times over the past few months, suggesting that not only is it coming — like everyone suspected it would — but it is coming soon.

