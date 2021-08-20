Red Dead Redemption 2 Mystery Grave Has Players Going Mad With Speculation

✖

A recently discovered mystery grave in Red Dead Redemption 2 has PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia players going mad with speculation. Rockstar Games' 2018 open-world western is brimming with easy-to-miss content, much of which is laced with mystery and unanswered questions. To this end, one player recently took to Reddit to post about a mysterious grave just north of Beecher's Hope, and while a few players had seen it before in the replies, much of the game's popular and active Reddit page had never seen the eerie grave. And those that had seen it have no clue what or who it is for.

At first, players theorized the grave may be a Skinner Brothers grave, which is possible, but it's not quite in the right location for this to be true. That said, so far, this is the only compelling explanation other than that it's an old pagan grave. Backing up this theory is the nearby pagan ritual site and Fort Riggs.

Below, you can check out the grave for yourself, courtesy of Reddit user Electric_Top1532:

That said, while the mystery of the grave hasn't been solved, this isn't a new discovery like many think it is. While many players have never seen this grave before, there are Reddit posts about it dating back to the game's release. And just like this new post, players couldn't figure out what it is or who it's for. Unfortunately, we probably won't ever know. There could very well be a backstory to this grave to discover, but it's also possible it's just decorative dressing meant to add atmosphere and an illusion of history and lore.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's still no word of when the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but it's playable on all three machines via backward compatibility.

