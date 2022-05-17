Red Dead Redemption Remaster Rumors Grow Following New Take-Two Update

✖

Previous rumors that claimed a remaster of Red Dead Redemption would be coming to modern platforms may have just become that much more viable in light of a new update from Take-Two Interactive. For those unaware, Take-Two is the parent company of Rockstar Games and the corporation recently outlined the broad plans that it has for the coming years. And while it wasn't explicitly stated that a remaster or remake of Red Dead Redemption would be coming any time soon, it definitely sounds plausible given what the publisher has lined up.

Mentioned in a new financial presentation, Take-Two revealed that it is planning to release eight "new iterations of previously released titles." Essentially, this means that Take-Two is going to remaster or remake eight different games from its back catalog and release them over the course of the coming years. At this point in time, we don't know what any of these games could be, but Red Dead Redemption seems to be an incredibly likely candidate to get ported to new platforms purely because it would do quite well in terms of sales.

In a general sense, it would be quite logical for Rockstar and Take-Two to look to remaster Red Dead Redemption at this point in time. The biggest reason for this is because, as it currently stands, the Red Dead Redemption property might be dormant for a couple of more years. Rockstar itself has already confirmed that it's in the process of developing Grand Theft Auto 6, which means that the studio is likely too busy with that game to simultaneously develop a new Red Dead project. As such, remastering the first game would at least give fans the ability to play the first Red Dead Redemption game more easily and would perhaps satiate the desire for Red Dead Redemption 3 -- at least for the time being.

Would you like to see Take-Two release a new version of Red Dead Redemption at some point down the road? Or would you rather see the company look to create a proper Red Dead Redemption 3 instead? Let me know your own thoughts on this matter either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.