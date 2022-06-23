Red Dead Redemption Remaster Rumors Grow Due to PlayStation Plus

Rumors associated with a new remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption seem to have gained some steam thanks to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service. At this point in time, Red Dead Redemption is actually available to play on the new PS Plus Premium tier as a legacy PS3 title. And while this alone isn't notable whatsoever, it seems that RDR will be leaving PS Plus for an undisclosed reason in the coming months.

As discovered by Rockstar Mag, Red Dead Redemption and its standalone expansion Undead Nightmare are both planned to exit from PlayStation Plus later this year on October 17th. In the past, games used to come and go somewhat often from Sony's previous PlayStation Now streaming service, so this isn't all that unusual at first glance. However, what makes Red Dead's impending removal from PS Plus bizarre is that it's the only PS3 title out of a list of 140 such games that currently is scheduled to leave the PlayStation subscription platform.

So how does any of this tie in with a potential remaster of Red Dead Redemption? Well, some fans believe that Rockstar Games wants to make RDR inaccessible on PS Plus so that it could more easily sell a new version of the game in the future. This is a tactic that we've seen a lot of companies implement in the past, so it would make a lot of sense to see Rockstar do a similar thing. After all, it's hard to get fans to go spend money on a remaster of Red Dead Redemption when they can just boot the game up on PS Plus.

Even though there have already been a ton of credible reports circulating about a remaster of Red Dead Redemption being on the way, it's worth stressing that this new wrinkle with PS Plus is just a theory at the moment. As such, don't naturally assume that a new iteration of RDR for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is going to drop at some point this fall. That could definitely happen, but until we hear more from Rockstar, it's worth keeping your hopes in check.

Do you think that Red Dead Redemption's forthcoming removal from PlayStation Plus this fall could signal that Rockstar Games is working on a new remaster of the title? And if so, when do you believe that this port could arrive? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T TheGamer]