Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Surprise Update

✖

Rockstar Games has surprised Red Dead Redemption 2 players on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One with a new update. Unfortunately, the update doesn't include any new content or anything incredibly noteworthy, but it does fix a big issue that was plaguing Red Dead Online players. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update requires a download. What we do know is everything the update does.

According to the update's official patch notes, an issue where players were getting stuck at 50 percent during the loading screen into Red Dead Online has been patched. Meanwhile, the issue where players could lose their 25 Capitale setup free if they were disconnected during Covington Emerald Opportunity on Ruthless difficulty has also been fixed.

Beyond this, the patch notes relay word that "a number of crashes" have been fixed as well as an issue that could cause players to be disconnected from the game.

Below, you can check out the update's complete and entire patch notes, courtesy of Rockstar Support:

Fixed an issue where some players would get stuck at 50% during the loading screen into Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue where some players were losing their 25 Capitale setup fee if they were disconnected during the Covington Emerald Opportunity on Ruthless difficulty

Fixed an issue that could have caused players to be disconnected from the game

Fixed a number of crashes

As always, we will be sure to update the story when and if more information on the update comes in, whether from Rockstar Games itself or player reports. In the meantime, for more coverage on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: